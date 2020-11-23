Roman Reigns issues statement after win at Survivor Series

At WWE Survivor Series, reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns registered one of the biggest wins of his career when he put away WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

In a Champion vs. Champion match that had huge implications to it, The Tribal Chief was assisted to a big win by Jey Uso. Taking to Twitter, Reigns has now issued a statement, reflecting on his big win.

Roman Reigns issues statement after Survivor Series win

In the main event of Survivor Series two of WWE's top champions, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, went head-to-head against one another. The match promised to be a huge encounter between two of WWE's biggest stars of this generation and it sure did live up to all the expectations.

While Roman Reigns did receive assistance from his cousin for the win, the Universal Champion made a bold claim in his post-match statement. In his latest tweet, Reigns wrote that only a few people know what it is like to carry something on their back. He then added that in this generation, there is only one Tribal Chief and asserted his dominance as the best in WWE.

Here is what Roman Reigns wrote on Twitter:

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

What could be next in store for Roman Reigns?

With every passing week, Roman Reigns keeps proving his doubters wrong. Since making his WWE return this past summer, The Tribal Chief has literally been unstoppable and also won the Universal Title for the second time, in a match that involved both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Since then, Reigns has defended his belt against his cousin Jey Uso twice and even recruited Uso as an ally. While it seems like Reigns is on course to forming a brand new faction in WWE, it remains to be seen who his next title challenger will be.

The SmackDown roster is currently filled with some of the best WWE has to offer. However, at Survivor Series, the blue team was absolutely decimated by Team RAW in the traditional 5-on-5 tag team match. One potential name that comes to mind is Samoa Joe, who during commentary, was put on notice by the Universal Champion.