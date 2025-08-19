Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to betray OG Bloodline member after he refused to show up on RAW? Chances explored

This week's WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns once again come to the aid of his cousin, Jey Uso. A huge brawl broke out during the show's main event, featuring Jey taking on Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match.CM Punk and LA Knight took the fight to The Vision before Punk accidentally shoved Knight through a table. The Second City Saint then continued his brawl with Seth Rollins through the crowd before Reigns hit the scene and took Breakker out with a Spear. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Roman Reigns and Jey didn't exactly find themselves outnumbered, one man who did not show up during the brawl despite being backstage was Jey's brother and Reigns' cousin, Jimmy Uso. The SmackDown star was present backstage for his wife Naomi's big announcement.The OG Bloodline runs by the family first motto. However, despite seeing his brother Jey in trouble, before Reigns hit the scene, Jimmy was nowhere to be seen. This in itself is enough of a reason for the OTC and The YEET Master to turn their backs on Big JimJacob Fatu on teaming up with Roman ReignsJacob Fatu hasn't ruled out the possibility of teaming up with Roman Reigns. The Samoan Werewolf finds himself outnumbered against Solo Sikoa and his MFT. The newly formed trio of Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn is a man short against Sikoa's group.Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Fatu talked about the possibility of teaming up with Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa's MFT.&quot;You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me.&quot; After taking out The Vision and helping his cousin get the victory, Roman Reigns challenged Bronson Reed to a match at Clash in Paris. Reed has been stealing Reigns' sneakers over the last few weeks, and Reigns made it clear this week on RAW that he will put an end to this in Paris.As of writing, WWE hasn't officially announced the match yet. Clash in Paris is set to take place on August 31.