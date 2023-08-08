Roman Reigns' longest PLE match: Did he do it on purpose? Exploring potential reason

At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns engaged in his lengthiest premium live event match to date, as he secured a pinfall victory over Jey Uso in a highly anticipated Tribal Combat match.

However, the conclusion of the match was significantly influenced by the interference of Jimmy Uso. For those unaware, the showdown between Reigns and Jey stands out as the longest singles match of a premium live event in the Tribal Chief's main roster career.

Interestingly, despite having matches with renowned superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Reigns chose to share this extended match with his own brother. This choice might stem from Roman Reigns' desire to elevate Jey Uso's status within the company as a singles competitor. It is undeniable that Reigns is currently one of the most prominent attractions in the realm of WWE.

Opting for a match lasting approximately 36 minutes implies that the clash is the event's pinnacle, drawing peak viewership. By selecting Jey Uso as his opponent for this historic encounter, The Tribal Chief seems keen on showcasing the skills and capabilities of Jey Uso as a main event competitor, pushing him to his limits.

The unexpected betrayal by Jimmy Uso serves as a potential indication that Jey is on the verge of embarking on a solo journey within the company. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the future as Jey got betrayed by his own twin.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

After a triumphant defense of his championship at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns appears to be taking some time off. For those unaware, Reigns is not currently advertised for any upcoming premium live events. WWE has already announced Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series as the PLEs for the remainder of 2023. Reigns has not been confirmed for any of these shows.

This absence suggests that The Tribal Chief might be on a hiatus from WWE television for an indefinite period. Interestingly, it seems that Reigns' next potential opponent could veer away from the ongoing Bloodline Saga, given the dynamic between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Even Solo Sikoa who expressed his displeasure with The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, could be a future rival that the company is saving for a later time.

The anticipation builds for Roman Reigns' return and what might unfold upon his re-entry to the company. Amidst the speculation, there have been murmurs about a possible injury Reigns might have sustained during the intense Tribal Combat match.

If these rumors hold any truth, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Roman Reigns.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here