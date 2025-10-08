Roman Reigns to lose his next WWE match thanks to former Universal Champion's return after 173 days? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns could suffer a shocking defeat in his upcoming bout. The OTC is set to lock horns with Bronson Reed once again, this time in an Australian Street Fight, at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The two stars previously squared off at Clash in Paris, where Reigns was victorious. However, The Head of the Table's post-match celebration was ruined by Reed and Bron Breakker, who launched a brutal attack on Reigns.The OTC had to be stretchered out of the arena and was sidelined for almost a month. That said, on Saturday, The Aus-Zilla may get unexpected assistance from one of Roman Reigns' iconic rivals, Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion was released from WWE earlier this year. His last appearance came on the April 18 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match. On this week's RAW, Reigns was confronted by Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman in the opening segment of the show. The Oracle stated that before Clash in Paris, Reigns had never been beaten so badly that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. However, Braun Strowman took to X to remind everyone that Heyman's statement wasn't true, as he had previously put the OTC on a stretcher during their fierce rivalry.This sparked speculation among fans that Strowman may not be finished with Reigns. The Monster Among Men could return to WWE and cost the OTC a potential victory against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. This would allow The Aus-Zilla to pick up a huge win on his home turf and create a shocking moment in the process.The 42-year-old could be revealed as the latest member of The Vision, creating an interesting dynamic with Roman Reigns. That said, while this scenario could be exciting, it is only speculative and highly unlikely to happen. There are no reports of Strowman returning to the global juggernaut as of this writing.Veteran believes WWE needs Roman ReignsAfter returning from a brief hiatus last week, Roman Reigns opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC was also part of multiple backstage segments with The Usos throughout the show. Speaking on the latest episode of SportsKeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Bill Apter explained why WWE needs Reigns right now. The veteran journalist noted that the OTC's presence on the show is necessary to tie several storylines together. Apter even compared the former Undisputed WWE Champion in terms of star power to megastars such as The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. Here's what he had to say:&quot;I don't know how part-time he's gonna be right now. I think right now they're bringing him back because they need him on that show to tie several angles together. So no, I'm not over Roman Reigns at this point. Right now, he's considered the line of the super talents, like The Rock, Stone Cold, Hogan, and all that. I like that they have him back on at this point. Part-time, full-time, just have him back on in there. They needed him.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Head of the Table.