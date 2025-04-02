Roman Reigns to lose at WrestleMania 41 after WWE icon ends their decade-long relationship? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns will compete in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. This will mark his tenth WrestleMania main event and The OTC would look to cap it off with a victory. However, he may not be able to stand tall in Las Vegas due to a shocking betrayal from one of his closest allies—a WWE icon.

The Rock could cost Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, ending their decade-long relationship in WWE. However, that may not be the biggest shocker. The Final Boss could reveal CM Punk as the third member of his group and help the latter win the Triple Threat Match. The speculation arose due to the Hollywood icon's recent activities on Instagram.

There have often been questions about his bond with The Best in the World especially given their bitter past. However, The Rock recently revealed that he and Punk share a very good relationship. This indicates that the two stars have buried the hatchet long ago. Therefore, it will not be a shocker if he joins forces with CM Punk, ushering in a new storyline.

There were also rumors that The Final Boss could form a heel authority faction with John Cena and a few other stars, and Roman Reigns does not look like the one to join that. However, Punk could very well join the stable, leaving the WWE Universe stunned. The Rock costing Reigns his WrestleMania 41 match can also pave the way for their biggest blockbuster match.

However, the scenario is entirely speculation and nothing can be said for sure. It also depends on what WWE has in store for The OTC at the upcoming spectacle.

Roman Reigns' storyline with The Rock to begin after WrestleMania 41?

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a match that has remained a fantasy for years. The wrestling world has been clamoring to witness the two icons share the ring. WrestleMania 42 could finally be where this match may finally happen.

Reigns' storyline with The Great One could finally begin after this year's 'Mania. WWE could slowly start to sow the seeds of this blockbuster clash following the PLE. A year-long build would serve perfectly to cater to their rich history and everything that has been going around the Bloodline.

Besides, if The Rock costs The OTC his WrestleMania 41 match, that would mark a giant leap in this potential storyline. There is also a good possibility that WWE Universe could see a new chapter unfold in the Bloodline saga with the Hollywood icon's involvement.

However, this is entirely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Roman Reigns and The Rock.

