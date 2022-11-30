Roman Reigns could lose the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023: Here's Why

At SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and attacked Braun Strowman and The Fiend to confirm his contention for the Universal Championship.

This return foreshadowed one of the most dominant runs in the history of WWE. Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman to signify a heel turn. He decimated his opponents and became the new champion at Payback 2020.

Since then, he has been unstoppable. Legends, rivals, newcomers - everyone has fallen in an attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Jey Uso, and Logan Paul have all failed to become the new champion.

The reign was amplified when Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 and has been the hottest thing in the business for over two years. However, it could end soon.

Why could Roman Reigns lose the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023?

While most people would speculate WrestleMania 39 as the ideal opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Royal Rumble 2023 makes more sense.

Reigns is currently rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39. However, the match can headline The Show of Shows without having a title involved. The match for the Rumble winner will be more uncertain.

The Head of The Table could face Kevin Owens soon, but the bout could realistically happen before January 2023. Seth Rollins could be the best challenger as he is undefeated against Roman Reigns in one-on-one world title matches.

The two have already faced each other at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, but the match didn't have a clean finish and the story is incomplete. The company can book multiple stories together, and here's how:

The Bloodline could meet the end of its dominance at Royal Rumble 2023. Over the next few weeks, Sami Zayn could finally betray the corrupt faction to join Kevin Owens. The real-life best friends could then face The Usos at the Road to WrestleMania's first stop.

The connection between Rollins and Owens could be used to create the ultimate babyface alliance. Owens and Zayn could dethrone The Usos while Rollins dethrones Roman Reigns.

To top things off, Cody Rhodes could return and win the Royal Rumble match. This way, fans could witness Rollins vs. Rhodes once again on the Grandest Stage of them All. Notably, their rivalry is also incomplete as The Visionary assaulted The American Nightmare during the latter's latest appearance in WWE.

The match card for WrestleMania could become spectacular if this theory is applied.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

