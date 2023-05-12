Roman Reigns to make a huge challenge? 5 possible endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, many fans are looking forward to the return of Roman Reigns, who hasn't been seen on TV for a month. Another exciting moment for tonight is the continuation of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. With all of this in store, the ending of the show is bound to be an enthralling one.

For this list, we are going to explore five ways tonight's WWE SmackDown episode could end.

#5. Roman Reigns kicks Jey Uso out of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' relationship with The Bloodline, specifically with The Usos is something that many fans have been talking about. In recent weeks, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions have been unsuccessful in their quest to reclaim their titles. The duo even opened up about how they were unable to get in contact with Roman Reigns ever since their WrestleMania 39 loss.

Due to the many hints planted by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, let alone the duo's performance in recent weeks, it's possible that tonight could mark the moment The Bloodline losses another member.

#4. Roman Reigns announces plan to add gold to his arsenal

Prior to tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, it was reported by that the Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa are going to announce their plans for Saudi Arabia. Sharing that Reigns and Sikoa are going to challenge Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

However, it looks like this is an unlikely scenario. At the moment, the tag team champions have set their sights on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Still, with the unpredictability of the Stamford-based promotion at times, anything and everything is possible.

#3. Edge wins the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

One of the moments that got fans buzzing before tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is the message Edge posted on social media. In the video, he discussed his upcoming triple threat match against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio before stating that before he officially retires, he wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship first.

For tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, it's possible that The Rated-R Superstar could capture the win and end the episode on an emotional note by addressing the fans.

#2. AJ Styles advances in tonight's championship tournament

WWE @WWE

The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!



Pick your winning combo THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!Pick your winning combo THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!Pick your winning combo ⤵️ https://t.co/vBRFPVwKce

Another superstar who has high hopes for the World Heavyweight Championship is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One just recently returned after months of absence, and he already expressed multiple times his hopes of winning the title. Recently, he even suggested that all members of The O.C. should become title holders.

With this in mind, it's possible that Edge won't get the fantasy ending he envisioned, but AJ Styles will.

#1. Seth Rollins makes his presence known on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why?

One superstar has already qualified to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Just this week, Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor on this week's RAW to advance to the finals at Night of Champions.

It's possible that right after the SmackDown winner is crowned tonight, The Visionary could begin his feud and make sure his opponent won't be at their 100% for the actual World Heavyweight Championship match in Saudi Arabia.

