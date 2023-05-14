Roman Reigns should make a major change in The Bloodline following WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated the sports entertainment industry for over two years. However, the stable has become weaker, and the cracks are tearing the group apart after the events of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and WrestleMania 39.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions 2023. Regardless of the outcome, The Tribal Chief needs to solve the Jimmy and Jey Uso problem from The Bloodline following the event in Saudi Arabia.

Jey and Jimmy Uso have been on Roman Reigns' side for years, even before the formation of The Bloodline. The duo is also the longest-reigning SmackDown and WWE Tag Team Champions in the company's history. However, the two have not been on the same page with the stable following WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief should get rid of The Usos whether he wins or loses at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Jimmy and Jey Uso have suffered enough mental and physical abuse by The Tribal Chief over the past few years, and a feud with him over the summer would be best for business.

Why should Roman Reigns exile The Usos from The Bloodline after WWE Night of Champions 2023?

There are two ways to go about The Usos' exile from The Bloodline following what transpires after WWE Night of Champions 2023. If Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win their match and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Tribal Chief will not need to have The Usos in the stable on SmackDown.

This will allow the duo to finally retaliate against The Tribal Chief and his tyranny, which started after he won the Universal Championship. The Usos should become the biggest roadblock in Roman Reigns' way, and the two can challenge Reigns and Sikoa for a tag match at SummerSlam to become the new heads of the table.

If The Tribal Chief and The Enforce are unable to win against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Reigns is still going to find a way to blame The Usos as they originally vouched for Zayn. The coming months should be hellacious for Jimmy and Jey as they will need to prove their worth to the champion and the stable.

The duo should challenge Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a tag team match at SummerSlam to prove their worth inside the ring. Regardless of what happens at Night of Champions, The Usos should be done taking abuse from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as they both deserve better from their Tribal Chief.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline imploding at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

