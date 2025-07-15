Roman Reigns to make his return to face the new Big Dog of WWE at SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE has been anticipated by millions around the world. The Tribal Chief has not been on TV since being attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW right after WrestleMania 41. The Head of the Table was expected to return this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event while Seth Rollins faced LA Knight, but the star ended up missing the show once again.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is bound to return very soon and is reportedly set to be in action at the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Initially, he was expected to face Seth Rollins in singles action, but with the latter now injured following SNME, the Tribal Chief might have to find a new rival.

While Rollins is injured, one of the members from his faction, Bron Breakker, was also involved in the attack on Roman Reigns and has been calling himself the ‘Big Dog’ of WWE. The ‘Big Dog’ moniker was initially used by Reigns between 2016 and 2019, during which he enjoyed a number of title victories, including the Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief could soon make his return to confront the new ‘Big Dog’ of the company, who has backup in the form of Bronson Reed, and could end up facing the young star in a dream match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This could keep Reigns engaged in the storyline with Seth Rollins’ faction, and could be used as the pivot for a massive match between Rollins and Reigns at a future event, once the Visionary returns from injury. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

WWE Hall of Famer recently pitched the idea of Roman Reigns reuniting with the OG Bloodline

WWE legend Rikishi addressed the possibility of a mega-feud between Seth Rollins and his faction against Jacob Fatu and members of the OG Bloodline. While the match might take time to build, given the unavailability of numerous names, a potential feud like this could make headlines all around the world.

Rikishi, during a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, also mentioned the possibility of Roman Reigns having a new Wiseman, which could add more interest to the potential storyline.

"Well, you know, to be honest, I think when it comes to those guys, you need the player, players. Definitely, Roman Reigns has to be in that conversation. Would it make sense to come back and have Roman with Big Jim, with Jacob, and Jey? You follow me? You know, maybe there's a new Wiseman there with the Bloodline. There's something people, you know, just they've been waiting, they've been asking, and, you know what I mean, for me, I was like, you know, I was like, to give the fans what they want." (From 13:20 to 14:06)

A potential storyline between the two factions would undoubtedly be a game-changer for WWE. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

