Roman Reigns' match to have a special stipulation at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

While Roman Reigns' status for WWE's upcoming premium live event is yet to be confirmed, he is expected to lock horns with Randy Orton at Royal Rumble next month, as the two superstars are currently at loggerheads. Their potential match could have an interesting stipulation.

Whenever it comes to Reigns' matches, The Bloodline always finds a way to cause ringside interference to help him. This has been the pattern for years, with his matches having controversial endings. Therefore, WWE would make sure things go smoothly this time when the two juggernauts clash.

There's a good possibility that the potential bout between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton could be a No-Disqualification match. This is because the company will want a clear result, as Reigns vs. Orton will be a blockbuster match if it happens.

Besides, LA Knight and AJ Styles are also in the mix. They could neutralize Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso if The Bloodlines causes interference. Hence, WWE could add this stipulation to Roman's match with The Viper, which many fans expect to happen at Royal Rumble next year.

The Tribal Chief's program for the January spectacle has not yet been announced. Nonetheless, it is expected to be made official on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. The prospect of WWE adding a stipulation to this match is quite good.

Will Roman Reigns go on hiatus after Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns makes sporadic appearances on WWE television as he is working on a part-time schedule. He barely defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, even at premium live events.

There's a good possibility that The Tribal Chief will once again go on hiatus after competing at Royal Rumble. Thus far, he has not been advertised for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which is set to take place in February.

With signs pointing to The Tribal Chief skipping Elimination Chamber 2024, his next title defense after Royal Rumble is likely to be at WrestleMania 40.

Despite Reigns' status as the top star in the company, many fans are ready for a title change. Whether that happens with Randy Orton at Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, or potentially CM Punk down the line remains to be seen.