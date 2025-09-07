Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

Roman Reigns returned to singles action for the first time in more than six months at WWE Clash in Paris. The Tribal Chief went on to battle Bronson Reed for the first time in his career, and managed to pin the star and pick a victory. However, the celebration didn’t end well for Reigns. Bron Breakker speared him through the table to kick off a massive assault, which was then followed by Reed and Breakker taking down Reigns.

After multiple tsunamis on Reigns by Reed, the assault ended, leading to the OTC being stretchered out of the arena. Michael Cole later confirmed that the former Undisputed WWE Champion had multiple fractured ribs and would be out of action for an indefinite period. Since the announcement, the WWE Universe has been wondering what the future holds for Reigns once he returns to the squared circle.

While his return date is still not confirmed, it is clear he will make his comeback and take on The Vision, specifically Seth Rollins, in a match that has been anticipated for months. However, Roman Reigns might not make his return alone this time around. With Rollins having allies like Breakker, Reed, and now Becky Lynch in his corner, his former Shield brother may need some backup. To even the odds and further get the OG Bloodline reunited, Roman Reigns could return with a new manager, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Rikishi's potential involvement could lead The Usos to get back together alongside Reigns to take on the trio. This could turn into the perfect storyline, adding excitement with the 59-year-old's possible return. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Roman Reigns recently made a plea to Michael Jordan

The OTC made a massive appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast recently, discussing a number of things. Among them, Reigns talked about having a Tom Brady-signed NFL helmet and wished to have a basketball signed by Michael Jordan in his collection.

"I have a Tom Brady helmet, signed, acknowledged by their GOAT. I would love an MJ, Michael Jordan basketball. Yeah, I mean, that would be a beautiful compliment to be on that mantle. I don't know if I'm gonna be able to make that happen. Well, hopefully MJ, we can get that ball over to The Tribal Chief real quick, you know what I mean? That was it, yeah. MJ for sure signed basketball to go next to that Tom Brady helmet," Reigns said.

While Jordan has not responded to Roman Reigns’ plea yet, both men could be seen together very soon. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Reigns in the future.

