Roman Reigns may not return at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event despite rumors

Roman Reigns' WWE return is expected to take place soon. The Original Tribal Chief has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since RAW after WrestleMania. The last time he appeared, he was confronted by Bron Breakker when the Dog of WWE destroyed him and joined forces with Seth Rollins.

Now, fans are rooting for the return of the Head of the Table at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The NBC special event is set to broadcast live on July 12, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The OTC might return to cost The Visionary against The Megastar, leading to a rivalry between them for SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, there is a prospect that sparks the chances that Roman Reigns may not return at SNME despite all the speculation and rumors.

The rationale behind this statement is that Saturday Night's Main Event is merely a special show of the sports entertainment juggernaut. The chances of Roman Reigns' return could be higher if it were a premium live event. SNME is more than a house show of the company, but still less than a PLE.

The OTC's return could outshine Goldberg's retirement match

Additionally, it's crucial to note that the July 12, 2025, special show of WWE will feature Goldberg in his final match. The Hall of Famer will lock horns with Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

If the OTC made his return to the show, then it would eventually outshine the veteran star's final match, shifting all the spotlight to the Only Tribal Chief. These could be the potential reasons why Roman Reigns may not return to SNME despite the recent buzz of his comeback.

Still, it's important to note that these are only potential reasons, and there is no confirmation regarding his status for the show.

What if Roman Reigns does not return to WWE at SNME?

If the above scenario holds true and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion doesn't make his return at Saturday Night's Main Event, he might return following the event. RAW after SNME could be the fitting choice for Roman Reigns to return and confront Seth Rollins' faction.

The Monday Night RAW edition after the NBC event will feature the aftermath of the show, and also the rivalry between Knight and Rollins is expected to end on July 12. Considering this, it would be a perfect time to kick off the road to SummerSlam 2025 with Roman Reigns returning to take revenge against Rollins' faction.

It's important to note that Roman is advertised to be part of The Biggest Party of the Summer. He has been featured on the promotional poster for SummerSlam. This evidently confirms his presence on that PLE.

It also asserts that Reigns' return will take place before SummerSlam, and he will be part of either night one or night two of the premium live event. Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen at Saturday Night's Main Event and whether Roman Reigns will make his earth-shaking return or not.

