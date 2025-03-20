Roman Reigns may not show up on WWE SmackDown alone this week

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns brought back his antagonistic side on the March 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC made his first appearance since the 2025 Royal Rumble and got his revenge against Seth Rollins for assaulting him at the premium live event. He also went after CM Punk when he saw Paul Heyman checking up on the 46-year-old post his Steel Cage match against Rollins.

Now, there is a chance that instead of showing up alone, Reigns could be accompanied by a debuting Hikuleo when he makes his appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns could use his new enforcer to crush CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns has major beef with both Seth Rollins and CM Punk right now. The Visionary has been against Reigns ever since he started his iron fist rule on WWE as The Tribal Chief. Moreover, despite helping Cody Rhodes dethrone the OTC as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL, The Architect still holds a lot of animosity towards his former Shield brother.

On the other hand, the tension between Roman Reigns and CM Punk was seen during the buildup of and at the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. Moreover, Paul Heyman’s recent antics at MSG have further added fuel to this fire.

Thus, The Head of the Table could get in an in-ring segment with Punk and Rollins and have Hikuleo ambush them from behind. This would mark the WWE debut of the Samoan wrestler who was reportedly signed by WWE last year.

Roman Reigns could keep Paul Heyman in the dark

Paul Heyman has been Roman Reigns’ trusted ally and Wiseman and aided him in leading The Bloodline for years. The Hall of Famer was the one who asked The Second City Saint to join the OTC’s team in the WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline when Reigns desperately needed a member to even the numbers.

However, it is widely known that Heyman has a softer side towards The Straight Edge Superstar. Although he didn’t take Punk’s side last week on SmackDown while talking about Roman Reigns Day, The Head of the Table may keep the information about Hikuleo a secret. Thus, when the Samoan wrestler ambushes Punk and Seth Rollins, it could astonish The Wiseman as well.

Paul Heyman may not appreciate being kept in the dark despite being loyal to The Undisputed Tribal Chief. This could even push him to side with The Voice of the Voiceless eventually.

The OTC could also order Hikuleo to launch backstage attacks

Reigns could also seek to dish out the maximum damage to his enemies. Thus, he could order the 6' 8" Hikuleo to ambush Seth Rollins and CM Punk backstage. The Samoan duo could also temporarily injure either or both superstars. This would mark a prominent heel turn for The OG Bloodline leader.

This could further raise the stakes for the speculated WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk. Moreover, Hikuleo would also be present in Las Vegas to assist The Head of the Table in burying his opponents.

It would be interesting to see what the OTC will do when he makes his appearance before the WWE Universe in Bologna, Italy this week.

