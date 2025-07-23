Roman Reigns to miss SummerSlam 2025 and be replaced by WWE star as Jey Uso’s new partner? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is back in WWE in full vengeance mode and ready to go all out against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC even reunited with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW in his war against Seth Rollins' alliance.The babyface team stood tall at the end of the latest edition of the Monday night show. Now, anticipation is high in the air that Reigns and The YEET Master would lock horns against Breakker and Bronson at SummerSlam 2025. There is speculation that OTC1 might miss The Biggest Party of The Summer and be replaced by Jimmy Uso.The rationale behind this could be an attack by the new Big Dog and the Tsunami on Roman Reigns before their potential bout at SummerSlam. Bron also attempted to destroy the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the red brand, but his cousin rescued him.Now, if the heel crew manages to attack Roman on RAW before SummerSlam and put The Head of the Table out of commission, then Jimmy Uso may jump in to support Jey Uso. This will result in a tag team match between The Usos and Breakker and Reed at the upcoming premium live event.However, it's unlikely to happen just yet as Big Jim is involved in a feud with Solo Sikoa and his MFT and is assisting Jacob Fatu in overpowering them.Roman Reigns has already issued a massive challenge ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025WWE has already set the plot for Roman Reigns' tag team match at SummerSlam. Just a few hours back, the Tribal Chief took to his official X (Twitter) account and posted a video while walking on a treadmill.Reigns noted that he wouldn't be in a title match at the upcoming PLE, and if The YEET Master agrees to join him, then he wants to challenge the Bronsons in a tag team bout. The OTC asserted that this could only happen if the Samoan twin agreed to trust him one more time and stand by his side, as the OG Bloodline takes down the heel group.It's obvious that as Jey and Roman are on the same page and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion will be ready to reunite with the OTC one more time. This means that at SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns will get his family back again on the same page.After this, both will likely go their separate ways, and Roman Reigns may begin his singles feud with Bron Breakker on RAW.