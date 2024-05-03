Roman Reigns must send 32-year-old star to attack Cody Rhodes after his match at Backlash 2024

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's return. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, who dethroned Reigns, is set to defend the title against AJ Styles at Backlash in France.

In this article, we will discuss why Roman Reigns should orchestrate an attack with the help of Jacob Fatu on The American Nightmare following his match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, the 32-year-old star is currently signed with World Wrestling Entertainment but has yet to make his debut. Earlier, there were reports of him debuting on previous SmackDown, but plans changed.

The attack will generate tensions in the new Bloodline

If The Tribal Chief sends Jacob to attack Cody, it could indirectly generate tension within Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. The unfolding scenario might see the Tribal Heir becoming frustrated with the debut of the new Bloodline member.

This is because the debut would be done without his consent or permission, as he is considered the current leader of the Samoan group.

On the other hand, Paul Heyman may be the only one aware of Roman's move, leading to tension not only between Jacob and Solo but also between Sikoa and the Special Counsel.

This tension could eventually lead to a feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, setting up Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion.

A bold message from Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes

Since losing the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have yet to meet face-to-face. However, it would be a powerful message if the former sends Jacob to attack Rhodes at Backlash.

This act could escalate into a feud between Jacob and Cody and a potential match in Saudi Arabia until Romreturnsurn for a rematch against the American Nightmare.

Such a move would signify that the former Undisputed Champion is seeking revenge against Dusty's son for ending his historic title reign at WrestleMania XL.

It would also add a compelling layer to Roman Reigns's unfinished rivalry with Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for an explosive rematch.

An impactful debut for Jacob Fatu

If Jacob Fatu debuts at Backlash under the orders of The Tribal Chief, it will be one of the most impactful ways for the real-life Bloodline member to enter WWE.

An attack on Cody Rhodes by Jacob would set the stage for a match between the two, but it could also lead to Jacob aligning himself with the Head of The Table. This alliance couen later lead to Jacob engaging in a feud against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline version while standing by Roman's side.

Choosing to side with Roman Reigns would allow the company to showcase Jacob in the grandest way possible. This also aids the company in establishing Fatu as a major star immediately after his debut in the WWE.

This strategic move would elevate the former MLW World Champion and intensify the ongoing rivalry within The Bloodline faction.

