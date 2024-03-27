Roman Reigns must think two steps ahead of The Rock at WrestleMania 40 following RAW segment

Roman Reigns crossed the 1300-day mark as Universal Champion last week, raising the stakes even further for his title match at WrestleMania 40 match in April.

On the latest edition of RAW, The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes to close the show. The Final Boss mocked Rhodes and his family, sending the latter's mother a message about what was in store for him at The Showcase of the Immortals. Everything happened in Roman Reigns' absence, raising suspicion about his awareness of the situation.

Given how the 51-year-old tends to march to the beat of his drums, Roman Reigns must think two steps ahead and have a plan B if the former decides to cost him at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns always has Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso watching his back. Considering the monotony of The Bloodline's interference in The Tribal Chief's matches, it would be seen from a mile away. Hence, Reigns must consider taking help from his family's old nemesis, John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has already hinted at potentially being present at the mega event. He has also witnessed Reigns' growth since their feud in 2017. If The Brahma Bull attempts to throw the Head of the Table off his game and cost him, Cena could come to the latter's aid. Such an angle would enable Reigns to turn face after years.

Since so much is on the line at WrestleMania 40, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would be unwise not to contemplate all aspects for a backup plan.

The Rock has already cast doubt about his alliance with Roman Reigns

Rocky returned to WWE in 2024 with the intention of facing Roman Reigns. The situation was altered in a matter of days when fans took it upon themselves to call for justice on behalf of Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss' inclusion in The Bloodline and acknowledging The Tribal Chief is vital to the story. Additionally, The Rock has already planted doubts about his alliance with the champion. From using the L gesture instead of the group's iconic gesture to his confrontations with Reigns' opponents in his absence, the Hollywood star has hinted at having ulterior motives.

The Rock has not spared anyone involved in the feud. A few weeks ago, he seemingly made a brave promise to Cody Rhodes' mother.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have made a lot of enemies in the past few years

Numerous stars have been rubbed the wrong way by The Bloodline since the group's inception. The Tribal Chief and his allies have targeted top names like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and John Cena over the past few years.

The Rock could now use his authoritative power to turn a member or two on the roster against Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are all seeking revenge against Reigns. Hence, they could join forces with The Final Boss to go after The Tribal Chief.

At the grand stage of WrestleMania, any and everything is possible. Hence, The Head of the Table must be quick-witted and not leave anything to chance.

