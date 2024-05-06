Roman Reigns needs to speak to legendary 17-time WWE champion about Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline

Since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment programming. While Reigns did update his fans with a tweet after losing at The Show of Shows, a date for his possible return is uncertain. However, whenever he is back, there is something important he must do.

Reigns must speak to the 17-time WWE champion, The Rock about Solo Sikoa. In Reigns' absence, Sikoa seems to have taken over the leadership of The Bloodline. If that is indeed the case, then Reigns could potentially speak to The Final Boss, and together help Sikoa reach greater heights.

In this article, we will look at reasons why The Tribal Chief must speak to The Rock and convince him to return to the Stamford-based promotion as his ally.

The Rock's appearance in a potential match can break records for WWE

Due to the ongoing scenario in The Bloodline, it's rumored that WrestleMania 41 could see Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn taking on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and a fourth member. While this is still a speculation, one can imagine what would happen if The Rock was indeed added to the mix. Certain records would possibly be re-written.

Before WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024, Roman Reigns could call The Final Boss and ask him to join his team instead of Sami Zayn. By doing so, this match would turn into a family affair, and Zayn too would have the opportunity to defend his Intercontinental Championship, should his reign continue till then.

Solo Sikoa can gain momentum by beating Roman Reigns and The Rock

If the above-mentioned match did happen, one can only imagine what a spectacle it would be, although it would be difficult to book a winner in such a precarious situation. However, given the scenario and how Solo Sikoa is the future, it would probably be wise to book his team to win.

Hence, if and when Sikoa & Co. potentially win this match by beating Roman Reigns and The Rock, one can only imagine what the victory would do for the former.

Not only would the win make him one of the top WWE Superstars, but it might also place him in line for massive future opportunities.

The Rock against Solo Sikoa would shock the WWE Universe

Due to how the storyline is progressing currently, many believe that Solo Sikoa is conducting activities by the order of The Final Boss. However, if the company dismisses this angle and shows that Roman Reigns and The Rock are still together, it could lead to an intriguing angle.

In this potential angle, Solo Sikoa could speak his mind and say he can run The Bloodline better than the veterans. This indeed would shock the WWE Universe as they would not have expected such a twist in the tale.

Hence, due to the opportunities to push a talent like Solo, Reigns needs to make that call to The Final Boss.