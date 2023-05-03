Roman Reigns was never meant to be pushed as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - Reports

Roman Reigns becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was not part of the original plan for his run as The Tribal Chief.

Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 in a Triple Threat Match involving Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Comicbook.com), Reigns was never meant to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The original plan for The Tribal Chief was to defend the Universal Title against Lesnar at Day 1 to kick off 2022.

But when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 before the event, the match was scrapped and a new plan was created. Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship and faced off against Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns' dominance as champion forced WWE to create a new world title. Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship and it will be exclusive to Raw following the draft, while Reigns is on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was supposed to lose one of his belts twice

Roman Reigns and his run as The Tribal Chief remains one of the most fascinating stories in WWE. However, Reigns was supposed to lose one of his world championships on two separate occasions.

The first one was at Clash at the Castle during his match against Drew McIntyre. The rumored plan involved Austin Theory and his Money in the Bank contract, as well as boxing champion Tyson Fury. However, WWE scrapped those plans due to their complicated and complex nature.

Sean Ross Sapp also reported that there were plans for Roman to lose one of his titles to either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre. Cody Rhodes would then challenge the winner at WrestleMania 39, but plans changed again.

Rhodes ended up facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and lost due to interference from Solo Sikoa. The situation has led to the creation of the new World Heavyweight Championship, with several top candidates already being rumored to be the inaugural holder.

