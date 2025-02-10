Roman Reigns' new "enforcer" to deal with Seth Rollins until Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins made it known that he is the reason Roman Reigns is out of action indefinitely. Having delivered two devastating Stomps to the Undisputed Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble, The Visionary looked mighty proud of himself. That said, the OG Bloodline leader will not take this lightly and may send his new "enforcer" to deal with Rollins, at least, until Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

The individual being referred to as the "enforcer" might possibly be Lance Anoa'i, given that he is presently under contract with WWE. Reports from last year indicated that Anoa'i had officially joined the company and would compete on the NXT brand. However, the plans were derailed due to an injury.

According to Fightful, Lance is expected to get medically cleared this month. In a shocking twist, he could soon debut on the main roster as Roman Reigns' enforcer. Anoa'i could attack Seth Rollins relentlessly in the coming weeks. Paul Heyman could introduce him as the newest member of the OG Bloodline and have him go after The Visionary. The former Shield member is scheduled to have his Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Finn Balor on RAW later this month.

Lance could consistently attack Seth until Elimination Chamber, where Roman Reigns could return and take out The Architect, setting up their feud ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling if Reigns will return at Elimination Chamber, let alone if Lance Anoa'i will be his "enforcer" on the main roster. Only time will tell how things unfold.

Roman Reigns has reportedly been ruled out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

While looking at potential scenarios is fun, the reality of the situation is that Roman Reigns is not legitimately injured. He suffered a kayfabe injury, allowing WWE to rule him out of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This is according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the report, WWE decided not to include the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match because another superstar has been allegedly booked to win. As such, if Reigns was in the match, he would have had to take a pin, potentially diminishing his status as one of the company's major players.

As such, he was written off TV at the Royal Rumble.

Assuming the reports are true, the Triple H-led creative team has seemingly killed two birds with one stone. It has saved Reigns from being pinned and, as mentioned earlier, has also set up a possible WrestleMania 41 encounter between the former Shield ''brothers.''

