Roman Reigns' new Wiseman, Enforcer & Right Hand Man to appear; 2 new champs? 4 Predictions for WWE after SmackDown 

The post-WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown was an eventful show. The episode saw John Cena cut another powerful promo, only to be laid out by Randy Orton once again.

Ad

Elsewhere, Aleister Black made his much-awaited return to WWE. The company also teased several new feuds for its next premium live event, Backlash on this week's WWE SmackDown.

It will be of interest to see how things unfold in the company in the coming days. To feed into the curiosities, here are four bold predictions for WWE after SmackDown:

#4. Nia Jax could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title

Tiffany Stratton locked horns with Jade Cargill on this week's SmackDown. However, the match ended in a disqualification win for The Storm after she was attacked by Naomi.

Ad

Trending

Things turned more chaotic as Nia Jax appeared to blindside Tiffany Stratton, attacking The Buff Barbie following that. The Irresistible Force took out Tiffy before raising the title high.

Given how things unfolded, Nia could be next to challenge Tiffany for the WWE Women's Title.

#3. Jacob Fatu could lose his title due to Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre took on LA Knight on Friday's SmackDown to determine the #1 contender for the United States Title. However, Damian Priest interfered in the match to take out Drew McIntyre.

Following that, Knight engaged in a verbal spat with The Archer of Infamy. However, both men were taken out by Jacob Fatu, who stood tall over all three men to end the segment.

Given how things unfolded, The Samoan Werewolf could be involved in a four-way feud with Drew, Knight, and Priest, leading to a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Title at Backlash. If so, Jacob may lose his title due to Solo Sikoa.

Ad

The Street Champion could betray Fatu to cost him the United States gold.

#2. John Cena could lose his title

John Cena was laid out once again by Randy Orton by a vicious RKO. The Cenation Leader will now defend his Undisputed WWE Title against The Viper at Backlash.

However, Cena could drop the gold to Orton due to interference from Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare could return at the event to exact revenge on The Franchise Player, costing him a potential win.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could recruit a new Wiseman, Enforcer, and Right Hand Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns was betrayed by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41. Following that, he was taken out by Seth Rollins and his new accomplice, Bron Breakker on this week's RAW.

While one direction could see Reigns reuniting with CM Punk to fight Seth Rollins' new faction, that may not be the case. Given his animosity with The Best in the World, Roman may deny joining forces with Punk, and form his own faction to fight Rollins & co.

Ad

The OTC's potential faction could feature Rikishi, Jimmy Uso, and Hikuleo. While Rikishi could be Roman's new Wiseman, Hikuleo, who is Tama Tonga's half-brother, could be the Enforcer.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso could be Reigns' new Right Hand Man in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More