Roman Reigns News Roundup: Huge plans away from WWE, reaction to big WrestleMania defeat, Cody Rhodes' thoughts on him

Roman Reigns is the focus of our weekly WWE Superstar-specific News Roundup. Here, we will bring to you some of the biggest news stories involving The Tribal Chief in the past few days.

Fresh off his big win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, we have word on how he reacted to a previous defeat at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is back and is excited for "the match" against Reigns. Also, WWE may have some big plans for him outside the company.

So, let's dive right into these big news stories about Roman Reigns.

#3 Cody Rhodes on a match between him and Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes wowed the world as he defeated Seth Rollins in a breathtaking match at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare is looking forward to his next step in the company, with several exciting opponents for him. One of them is Roman Reigns, who Rhodes was recently full of praise for.

The former AEW star was the in-studio guest on The Bump this week, where he was asked about a potential match with The Tribal Chief. Rhodes mentioned how over Reigns has gotten before speaking about facing him in the ring. Here is what he said:

"He has truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and with [The Usos]. He's an intimidating presence. Obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely 'the match' that exists out there. But before the matches, you've gotta cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."

While Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could cross paths in the future, it is unlikely to happen soon. Another top star is set to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next.

#2 How Reigns reacted to being told he's losing at WrestleMania 31

Reigns was supposed to win at WrestleMania 31.

Roman Reigns was first expected to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, with WWE setting up for his coronation. However, plans changed at the last minute, and Seth Rollins walked out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Joey Mercury, a former WWE Superstar and producer, informed Reigns of the news. He detailed The Tribal Chief's reaction to it while speaking to WSI’s James Romero:

“When I had to tell him in the hallway of the hotel that he was not gonna defeat Brock Lesnar after everything we did for the last year, after Brock broke The Streak, after Brock killed John Cena at SummerSlam, after Suplex City, all that, we’re not gonna put Roman over... To see that, just to see him smile, say, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be great.’”

Roman Reigns positively reacted to this development, showcasing his professionalism as a superstar. He won his first world title eight months later at Survivor Series 2015 and is currently a six-time world champion.

#1 WWE's "big plans" for The Tribal Chief away from the company

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns In a world of my own creation. In a world of my own creation. https://t.co/12uiNP3X3D

Naturally, mainly due to comparisons with his cousin The Rock, Roman Reigns has been linked to a potential career in Hollywood. According to WWE President Nick Khan, the company also feels he could make a career in the film industry.

During an appearance on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Khan disclosed that the company has plans to help him cross over:

“We think he’s certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him,” said Nick Khan. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Nick Khan further explained how actors have to match their inner voice with their outer voice, with the same applying to WWE Superstars. He mentioned some top stars in this respect, like Roman Reigns, The Rock and John Cena.

