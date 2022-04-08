Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion to challenge him next, potential injury at WrestleMania 

Welcome to our weekly WWE Superstar-specific Rumor Roundup, with this week's focus being Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief left WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two.

We have an update on his future with The Beast Incarnate, and a look at a legitimate injury Reigns suffered during the match. Whether or not that has an effect on his future as world champion, a rumor has indicated who will challenge The Head of the Table next after The Show of Shows.

So, without further ado, let's look at a few big rumors about Roman Reigns following his big win at WrestleMania 38. What are your thoughts about them? Please leave them in the comments section below.

#3 Update on his feud with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Reigns and Lesnar faced off at WrestleMania 38.

The feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar took up a lot of the past year, with WWE putting a lot of effort into it. And according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, it seems like the saga is over, and WrestleMania 38 was the blow-off match between the pair.

Meltzer mentioned The Beast Incarnate is booked for a few upcoming premium live events, although he won't be facing The Tribal Chief again. Read on to find out who is seemingly next in line to challenge Reigns.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who Lesnar will feud with. Rumors indicate he will appear at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

#2 Roman Reigns potentially suffered an injury at WrestleMania

The WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar may have been quite disappointing to some, with the contest only lasting 12 minutes. This may have been due to a legitimate injury Reigns suffered during it.

WrestlingNews.co pointed this out on Twitter, sharing images that showed a significant swelling on The Tribal Chief's left arm. Moreover, he had a little difficulty in lifting the Universal Championship after the match.

Roman Reigns cut a standard promo on RAW and mentioned he will reveal what's next for him on SmackDown. There has been no confirmation by WWE on how serious his injury is.

#1 Rumor on Drew McIntyre being The Tribal Chief's first post-WrestleMania challenger

*𝐅 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞*♟️ @HamidRaza52

would you like to see this match

LIKE - RETWEET .. Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash..would you like to see this matchLIKE - RETWEET.. Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash..🔥 would you like to see this match LIKE - RETWEET 🔄.. https://t.co/ueoKP6D2uP

Provided he is good to go following his injury at WrestleMania, rumors suggest Roman Reigns is set to take on Drew McIntyre next. According to Casgeside Seats, the advertised cards for post-'Mania live events indicate a feud between the two.

While they have faced off during The Tribal Chief's record-breaking Universal Championship reign, it was in a non-title match at Survivor Series 2020. With his feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss ending at The Show of Shows, The Scottish Warrior is finally ready to challenge the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

McIntyre could confront Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown and begin the build up to a title match between the two for WrestleMania Backlash.

Look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out in our weekly WWE Rumor Review HERE.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Drew McIntyre dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No - Comment your pick 40 votes so far