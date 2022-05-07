Roman Reigns News Roundup: WWE subtly hints at possible babyface turn, message to The Rock

Welcome to our weekly WWE Superstar-specific News Roundup, with Roman Reigns once again being the focus. There have been quite a few news stories about The Tribal Chief in the past few days.

One of them illustrates his enormous growth in prominence beyond the pro wrestling bubble, confirming Reigns as a bonafide megastar. Speaking of megastars, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion sent a six-word message to The Rock at the end of a live event in London.

Additionally, the company sneakily hinted toward a potential babyface turn for the Anoa'i family member on RAW. So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories about Roman Reigns.

#3 Roman Reigns sends a six-word message to The Rock

Roman Reigns had an interesting message for The Rock last weekend, following his win over Drew McIntyre in the main event of a WWE live event at the O2 Arena in London. The Tribal Chief thanked the fans for attending amid huge cheers for him. This can be seen in the above video.

A fan asked Reigns about The Great One, to which he replied, "The Rock can get it too." This is another tease for the potential match between the two cousins, which WWE hopes will happen at WrestleMania 39.

#2 The Tribal Chief was the most-searched-for wrestling personality in April

Not only did Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, but he is also far ahead of The Beast Incarnate when it comes to Google searches in the past month.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics tweeted a chart backed by the Google web search index, which indicates that The Tribal Chief is the most-searched-for wrestling personality for April 2022. Lesnar is second, with 63.6% of the searches Reigns received.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H round out the top five, all of whom appeared at WrestleMania in some significant capacity. The highest non-WWE name on the list is The Great Khali, followed by AEW's Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show).

#1 WWE's subtle hint of Reigns possibly turning face on RAW

They have acknowledged the cheers.

In a moment that not many would have paid much attention to, WWE may have laid the groundwork for Roman Reigns to turn face again eventually. This week's episode of RAW saw The Tribal Chief open the show alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman, with the fans cheering wildly for him.

Despite The Bloodline being heels, the announcers acknowledged that Reigns was receiving a "mixed reaction" from the crowd. This might have been a Vince McMahon-directed line, which would indicate possible plans for The Head of the Table to become a good guy.

To add further weight to this direction, Roman Reigns has been cutting babyface promos at the end of recent live events. This includes the above one, where he referenced The Rock. It remains to be seen if the company's top star makes the switch back to the babyface side.

