Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup: Title match against former rival being saved, plan for storyline with 7-time champion

Welcome to another edition of our Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup, which focuses on the most prominent rumors surrounding The Tribal Chief over the past week. It has been a busy few days for him, with WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

WWE recently teased several world title feuds for Reigns. A couple of them are in the works for later this year, with varying expectations. What comes of them remains to be seen following this weekend's premium live event.

So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories about The Head of the Table. What are your thoughts about them? Please leave them in the comments section below.

#3. WrestleMania Backlash plans for The Bloodline

This match is rumored to headline WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns will team with The Usos against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash. While it is a non-title match, WWE has seemingly slated it for the main event spot.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that The Tribal Chief was scheduled to headline this Sunday's show, hinting at the speculated clash between Reigns and McIntyre. As it turns out, Reigns will potentially be headlining the show, but as a part of the six-man tag team match.

WWE allegedly planned the six-man tag team match for weeks, only announcing it last Friday during SmackDown. As a result, The Bloodline could close the show against the babyface trio.

#2. When will Roman Reigns defend the title against Drew McIntyre?

The feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre has begun, with them being on opposite sides of the potential main event of WrestleMania Backlash. But when will WWE book a singles match between the old rivals?

A few days after the six-man tag team match was announced, Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE was saving Reigns vs. McIntyre for a stadium show. Three stadium shows will take place within two months in the summer.

As a result, it might be a safe bet for The Tribal Chief to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against The Scottish Warrior in at least one of the stadium shows. The likeliest option would be Clash at the Castle, the stadium show in Cardiff, Wales.

#1. Rumor on WWE's plan for Roman Reigns to feud with Shinsuke Nakamura

Before Roman Reigns entered a program with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre, WWE teased a feud between him and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star confronted The Tribal Chief on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 38, only to be attacked by The Usos.

Nakamura, who has won seven championships since his NXT debut in 2016, could yet receive a world title match. Ringside News reported that he would get to face Reigns at some point. They were told that the former Intercontinental Champion would be brought in when needed, but not for a stadium show.

With this rumor in mind, if Shinsuke Nakamura faces Roman Reigns anytime soon, the match will likely be at Hell in a Cell. It's the last 'B-level' premium live event before WWE holds multiple stadium shows in a row over the summer.

Look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out in our weekly WWE Rumor Review HERE.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Shinsuke Nakamura challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh