5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: The Tribal Chief hints at leaving WWE, canceled plans for The Rock

Welcome to another edition of our weekly roundup of all things Roman Reigns. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns hinted that he could wind up his professional wrestling career sooner than later. This comment came on the heels of an interview where he indicated that he would try and make the transition to Hollywood.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell threw two names in the hat to challenge The Tribal Chief, and there's also been a report on canceled Survivor Series plans for The Rock, Reigns' rumored opponent for WrestleMania 39.

With that being said, let's dive into five news and rumors you need to know about Roman Reigns:

#5 Roman Reigns hints at leaving WWE

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was riling up the crowd when he hinted that he might be done with professional wrestling sooner than anyone might expect.

"I'm the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, the whole world will acknowledge me," said Reigns.

The reigning Universal Champion has pretty much done it all in the squared circle, and he could consider winding down as a full-time performer. This tidbit is particularly interesting as he stated that he would eventually try and transition to Hollywood.

“We'll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.”

Reigns could end up being a film star in the future, but he has his hands full for the time being. Sami Zayn won a battle royal to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship, and Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted.

