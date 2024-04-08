Roman Reigns officially surpasses Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 40: What historic WWE record did The Tribal Chief break?

Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 in the main event of the show. The Tribal Chief set a new record at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He surpassed the legendary Hulk Hogan and holds the record for the most main event appearances in WrestleMania history. Hogan had eight, while Reigns now has nine.

Reigns first appeared at The Grandest Stage of Them All nine years ago (WrestleMania 31, 2015). He main-evented in four straight years (2015-2019) and returned after a two-year absence to main-event the last three WrestleManias (37-39, 2021-2023).

The Tribal Chief broke the record this weekend after main eventing both nights of WWE's biggest pay-per-view event. On Night 1, Roman Reigns and The Rock defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, setting a Bloodline Rules match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night 2.

As for Hulk Hogan, the two-time Hall of Famer retired as a six-time champion.

Roman Reigns could take time away from WWE after loss to Cody Rhodes

After almost four years as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes, and his 1316-day title reign officially ended. It was a chaotic main event, which saw several WWE superstars and legends getting involved.

Following his loss, Roman Reigns is expected to take time off, as he used to do during his time as Universal Champion.

"I don’t think anyone believes Reigns would retire with a loss, and WWE has taught fans not to believe it, but given his schedule, it’s probable he’d take some time off,” said Meltzer. “Given his limited schedule, one wouldn’t even expect him on a show again until the as yet unannounced next Saudi Arabia show (last word being on 5/25) and the 8/3 SummerSlam show in Cleveland," Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As The Rock could continue his feud with Cody Rhodes going forward, we should expect The Tribal Chief to stay out until the summer, with SummerSlam on August 3rd likely being the event that he will return.

