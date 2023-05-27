Roman Reigns pinned, match to end in seconds: 5 last-minute predictions for WWE Night of Champions 2023

Night of Champions 2023 is just hours away from airing on WWE Network and Peacock. The big show is set to take place at 1 PM EST live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The show will feature a special Triple Main Event attraction. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are set to compete for the second time. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will fight over the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Plus, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In addition to the three big matches previously mentioned, four other bouts have been announced for the epic event. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will clash, Bianca Belair will defend her gold, Rhea Ripley is set to fight Natalya, plus Gunther and Mustafa Ali will go toe-to-toe.

With such a stacked card, anything could happen at the big event. This article will provide some last-minute predictions for the epic show in Saudi Arabia. Will a bout end within a minute? Will a shocking turn occur?

Below are five last-minute predictions for WWE Night of Champions 2023.

#5. Cody Rhodes may lose to Brock Lesnar in seconds at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are ready to go to war at WWE Night of Champions 2023. They last had a match at Backlash in Puerto Rico, which shockingly saw Cody pin Lesnar.

Brock was not happy with the outcome of the match and has proceeded to attack The American Nightmare at every possible opportunity. This includes breaking Cody's arm on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, meaning Rhodes is going in at a major disadvantage.

Battling Brock Lesnar at less than 100% is a scary thought, but doing so with a broken arm is a borderline death wish. Rhodes may end up losing in a matter of seconds. If Brock locks in the Kimura or hits Cody with the F-5, The American Nightmare will lose in under a minute.

#4. Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship

The World Heavyweight Championship is here. Triple H announced the newest WWE championship a handful of weeks ago and a twelve-man tournament took place to determine the contenders for the title.

After winning both a Triple Threat Match and their own respective semi-final round bouts, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are set to compete in the finals. The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will take place at WWE Night of Champions in what is sure to be an epic fight.

While some fans believe that AJ Styles will win due to Seth's focus on acting as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his absence from television has been blown out of proportion. If anything, the promotion likely sees it as a positive and will be even more willing to give him the new belt. Rollins will likely pin Styles in Saudi Arabia and leave with the gold.

#3. Trish Stratus will cheat to defeat Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is set to make her in-ring debut in front of the fans of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The legend was semi-retired for over 15 years and seemingly fully retired since 2019, but has since returned to action.

She, alongside both Becky Lynch and Lita, competed and won at WWE WrestleMania. Trish later turned heel, attacking her bestie and Becky. Now The Man is seeking payback while Stratus is hoping to establish herself as the greatest female wrestler of all time.

When two legendary female stars clash at WWE Night of Champions, Becky is likely the favorite to win. Instead, however, the Canadian Hall of Famer will prevail and cheat to defeat Big Time Becks.

#2. Sami Zayn will pin Roman Reigns

An epic tag team match will take place at Night of Champions. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will team up to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

This big-time bout is months in the making. The Bloodline has been in effect for a few years now and Sami Zayn was part of the faction until the 2023 Royal Rumble when he smashed Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair. He and Owens then went on to dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania.

While Reigns has been seemingly unstoppable for the past three years, he will finally be stopped at WWE Night of Champions. Sami and Roman's rivalry will have a satisfying conclusion, with the Canadian star pinning Reigns in the middle of the ring to retain the tag gold.

#1. A member of The Bloodline will turn on Roman Reigns

As mentioned in this article's prior entry, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions. But the show will be even more damaging for Reigns than just a major loss.

The Bloodline may finally crumble in Saudi Arabia. Roman has been the leader of The Bloodline since the faction's inception, but he's often been a ruthless boss. He will belittle and manipulate his stablemates as long as it keeps him on top.

Given his recent issues with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, at least one member of The Bloodline will betray Reigns at Night of Champions. In fact, The Usos or Solo may even cost Roman the win. From there, the remaining members of the group will eventually follow.

