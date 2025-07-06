Roman Reigns to re-form the Shield with 2 new stars, John Cena's greatest nightmare? - 5 Things the Tribal Chief could do upon WWE return

Roman Reigns has been out since RAW after WrestleMania when Bron Breakker assaulted him with a Spear and joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Fast forward to today, the OTC is expected to return to WWE in the coming weeks, either to compete at SummerSlam or start his new feud for Clash in Paris on August 31.

There are a lot of storylines he could get involved in, so let's take a look at what the former World Champion could do upon his return.

#5. Go after Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

Oba Femi is having a dominant run as the NXT Champion and is set to defend his title against Yoshiki Inamura at the Great American Bash next weekend.

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

His biggest challenge could be ahead, though, as Roman Reigns could show up out of nowhere and go after Femi, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown as the OTC has never become the NXT Champion in his illustrious career.

#4. Reunite The Bloodline

This hasn't happened since Survivor Series: WarGames in late November, but we could see a reunion of The Bloodline happen again. Reigns could show up on SmackDown and try to reunite The Bloodline and help Jacob Fatu get back on track and fight Solo Sikoa and co.

Ad

Sikoa has re-formed his faction with JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa, going after Jacob Fatu, who dropped his United States Championship to his former teammate at Night of Champions.

However, Reigns could also go after Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Roman Reigns could join forces with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn and even bring Jimmy Uso from SmackDown to deal with his rivals and exact revenge on Rollins and Heyman, following the latter's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#3. Re-form The Shield with CM Punk and LA Knight

Ad

The two superstars don't see eye-to-eye with Reigns, but they have a common enemy in The Visionary, as CM Punk and LA Knight have unfinished business with Mr. Money in the Bank.

The OTC could now re-form the iconic Shield and join forces with The Best in the World and The Megastar to even the odds against Rollins and co. and face them at SummerSlam.

#2. Dismantle Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

Ad

It is safe to say that Roman Reigns will be back to get revenge on Paul Heyman, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with Seth Rollins.

Reigns may need help to deal with the numbers game, or he could just show up and challenge The Visionary to a match at SummerSlam in early August. As a result, we may see some interesting alliances leading up to the two-night premium live event.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could go after John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

As The Cenation Leader's farewell tour continues, Roman Reigns has yet to become part of it. But the time may have come for this to happen.

Reigns could show up at SummerSlam once Cena's match with Cody Rhodes is over and emerge as the next opponent for the 17-time world champion, regardless of whether Cena retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If this is the plan that WWE creative goes with, a match between the two megastars should take place at Clash in Paris on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More