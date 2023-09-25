Roman Reigns' real-life best friend to return after 328 days and attack Jey Uso on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he was taken out by Jey Uso during a chaotic brawl on SmackDown. With Main Event Jey now on RAW, and with Jimmy and Solo occupied with John Cena on SmackDown, the Tribal Chief might have to ask his real-life best friend to deal with his cousin.

It is possible that Roman Reigns could ask his R-Truth to take care of Jey Uso on WWE RAW. According to reports, the former WWE 24/7 Champion has been medically cleared to compete and is awaiting the green signal from creative for his in-ring return.

The 51-year-old star could return to WWE RAW this week to kick off a potential storyline with Jey Uso. Truth could show up on the red brand during a segment involving Jey. The angle could see him turning heel for the first time in nearly a decade, against Jey as a favor for Reigns.

It’s been 328 days since R-Truth was last seen on WWE television. The star last competed on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. He tore his quads while performing a dive to the outside on Grayson Waller on said episode of the white and gold brand.

Fans will have to wait till WWE RAW goes live to find out if Roman Reigns’ real-life best friend will make his much-anticipated return to television.

Jey Uso recently posted a brief message aimed at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s epic rivalry culminated in a Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his chiefdom, following an interference from Jimmy Uso.

Jey recently took to Instagram to react to a WWE clip highlighting his past issues with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and former Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The 38-year-old star noted he had to stand up for his cousin in the past.

Jey Uso will be on WWE RAW this week. It remains to be seen what unexpected turn his storyline with Rhodes, Owens and Zayn will take next.