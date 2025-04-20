Roman Reigns to reform The Shield with 2 stars, Jey Uso to relinquish title? 4 Predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 41 Night 1

The opening night of WrestleMania 41 managed to live upto the expectations of fans for the most part. From action-packed encounters to high-flying action to shocking twists, the show had it all.

The event saw Jey Uso finally finish his story by winning the World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title after a hard-fought win.

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk, courtesy of Paul Heyman. Following an eventful show, it will be of interest to see the fallout from the opening night of WrestleMania 41.

In this piece, we will cover four bold predictions for WWE after Night 1 of WrestleMania 41:

#4. Jey Uso could be forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Title

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on the opening night of WrestleMania 41. While the match kept going back and forth, The YEET Master submitted The Ring General to win his first World Title.

However, Jey reportedly injured his arm during his entrance, and was struggling during the match due to the same. While there is no update from the company on his medical status, The YEET Master could be forced to relinquish his title if the injury is severe.

The upcoming episode of RAW could see Jey reveal the same to the WWE Universe before handing his title to Triple H.

#3. The War Raiders could challenge The New Day

The New Day defeated The War Raiders in a tag team match to win the World Tag Team Championship. The match saw Kofi Kingston hold down Ivar's legs as Xavier Woods pinned him.

Given the controversial end to the match, this feud seems far from over. Following their loss, The War Raiders could demand a rematch due to the finish and get another shot at The New Day.

#2. Jade Cargill could feud with Bianca Belair after WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in a singles match on the opening night of WrestleMania 41. With that win, the former AEW star's feud with the real-life Bloodline member came to an end.

The creative team could now have Cargill feud with her former partner, Bianca Belair. Jade is seemingly not on the same page as The EST. The Storm confirmed her issues with Bianca recently.

As a result, a potential feud between the duo could be on the cards following WrestleMania 41.

#1. Roman Reigns could reform The Shield with CM Punk and Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were betrayed by Paul Heyman on the opening night of WrestleMania 41. The veteran turned his back on both Punk and Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins.

Given how things unfolded, Roman Reigns could form a new faction to feud with Rollins and Heyman. The OTC could name this faction The Shield 2.0 to get under Rollins' skin.

Roman could have Punk and Jimmy Uso on board in his war against The Visionary and his former Wiseman. Given that The Best in the World was also betrayed by Heyman, it would make sense for him to join forces with Reigns.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso, who has always been a trusted ally of the OTC, could be the third member of this new Shield.

