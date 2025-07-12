Roman Reigns to replace 42-year-old star to set up a blockbuster match at WWE SNME? Potential explored

Roman Reigns' highly anticipated return to WWE might be right around the corner after the events of this week's SmackDown, and the creative team could be planning a massive match immediately upon his return. In a shocking turn of events, the OTC may replace LA Knight as Seth Rollins' opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Ad

LA Knight has been at odds with Seth Rollins and his faction since the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2025, where the villainous group attacked The Megastar. After trading back-and-forth attacks for weeks, Rollins and Knight are finally set to go one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the scheduled bout might not go as planned after what happened on this week's SmackDown. LA Knight teamed up with Jimmy Uso to take on Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match in the main event of the show. After the bout, The Megastar found himself on the receiving end of a vicious Spear and Tsunami delivered by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, respectively.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

With the 42-year-old star suffering a massive attack just a day before Saturday Night's Main Event, his availability may be uncertain. The medical team may not clear Knight to compete against Rollins. However, before The Visionary could be declared the winner via forfeit, Roman Reigns could make his return and replace The Megastar to face Rollins.

Ad

The OTC has not been seen since being taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Reigns is likely to seek revenge on the villainous alliance upon his return. Interestingly, Rollins and Heyman have name-dropped Reigns numerous times lately, sparking speculation about The Tribal Chief's return being imminent.

With the first-ever two-night SummerSlam coming up on August 2 and 3, Roman Reigns returning as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at SNME could open up multiple possibilities for The Biggest Party of the Summer. That said, it is just speculation for now. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the OTC's return.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer pitches to be the new Wiseman for Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline

While speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi talked about fans wanting to see him as the new Wiseman.

The 59-year-old star was open to the idea of serving as the new Wiseman if Roman Reigns reunited the OG Bloodline with The Usos and Jacob Fatu against Seth Rollins' faction.

Ad

"Well, you know, to be honest, I think when it comes to those guys, you need the player, players. Definitely, Roman Reigns has to be in that conversation. Would it make sense to come back and have Roman with Big Jim, with Jacob and Jey? You follow me? You know, maybe there's a new Wiseman there with the [OG] Bloodline. There's something people, you know, just—they've been waiting; they've been asking, and, you know what I mean, for me, I was, like, you know, I was like, to give the fans what they want."

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the Original Tribal Chief makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!