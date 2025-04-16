Roman Reigns to retire as The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 in favor of a Shield return? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, and former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns will be competing in his 10th 'Mania main event this Saturday in Las Vegas against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The Original Tribal Chief has had enough heartbreaks throughout the build.

Firstly, Paul Heyman accepted Punk’s offer to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41 instead of Reigns. In the go-home edition of RAW Rollins hit The OTC with a chair to the back, reminding him of the old traumatic The Shield break-up.

In a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns could retire his “Tribal Chief” character and resurrect his old Shield gimmick, wearing the signature attire and entering with the faction's theme to play mind games with both Punk and Rollins, as both of them share significant history with the iconic stable.

The Visionary did something similar in 2022 when he faced the Undisputed Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble for the title. He entered the arena with Shield attire and music, affecting Reigns mentally. The OTC could return the favor by doing the same.

Additionally, CM Punk was the one who pitched the idea of the iconic stable and never wanted Reigns to be a part of the group. This way former Undisputed WWE Champion could gain the upper hand even before the match begins. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

The Shield could reunite at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have shared a long history from being the best of friends to becoming bitter enemies. Experts and fans have presented a theory of them working during the match as they share similar hate for Punk, and fans could see glimpses of The Shield at WrestleMania 41.

While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes expressed his views about the same and stated that fans might see a flashback of The Shield during the triple-threat main bout at some point during the match.

"I think they work together a little bit too. I don't think it's for the whole match but I do think you'll see some Shield flashbacks for a portion of the contest,” he said.

With The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the triple-threat match unfolds and who emerges victorious in the end.

