Roman Reigns to return and acknowledge top WWE star? Exploring shocking Bloodline reunion at Evolution 2

Roman Reigns will most likely return from his three-month hiatus soon. The OTC is expected to show up at SummerSlam, either to work a match or continue his feud with Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion has unfinished business with several superstars in the company. Some have even speculated that Reigns may try to reunite The Bloodline and go after Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Tala Tonga and JC Mateo.

Perhaps the Head of the Table could make a shocking appearance at the upcoming all-women Evolution 2 premium live event to acknowledge and recruit a top female star to the faction. The star is Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi, who will take on her rival, and Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill, in a No Holds Barred Match at Evolution 2.

Naomi could emerge as the winner of the match, with Reigns and The Usos showing up to acknowledge her and convince her to join forces with The Bloodline.

Although unlikely, given that this event is all about women in WWE, it is possible. The sports entertainment giant may look to make a splash and generate even more interest in the show. If presented as a backstage segment, it'd cement Naomi as a top star in the women's division and make sense considering that she has said in the past that she wants to work on screen with her real-life husband Jimmy Uso.

Paul Heyman takes a shot at Roman Reigns amid speculation about SummerSlam return

Paul Heyman ended his five-year partnership with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, when he betrayed him and joined forces with Seth Rollins. The Visionary and his Oracle turned heel and created a faction on RAW with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Amid speculation about The OTC's return ahead of SummerSlam, The Wiseman took a shot at his former friend and reacted to the Roman Reigns chants in the opening segment of Monday Night RAW.

"Roman Reigns doesn't have the balls to come back and step up against us," Heyman told the crowd in the July 7 episode.

The expectation is that Reigns will target Rollins and Heyman upon his return, and will also set his sights on Breakker, who assaulted him on RAW after 'Mania before joining forces with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

With Reigns out, Rollins has become Mr. Money in the Bank and has a golden opportunity to dethrone either Gunther or the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at SummerSlam and reclaim gold in WWE.

