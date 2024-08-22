Roman Reigns' return to be delayed after Solo Sikoa's attack? Exploring the reason 

Roman Reigns worked a part-time schedule during his final months as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and only represented the title on SmackDown. The company re-introduced the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW to give the flagship show a world title.

Fans expected the Original Tribal Chief to work a full-time schedule after his return at SummerSlam 2024. However, it seems like the Sports Entertainment juggernaut is following the same approach as before. So far, Reigns has been advertised for only three shows, out of which two have already been aired. Last week, The Bloodline brutally assaulted The Big Dog before putting him through the commentary table.

The Original Tribal Chief was initially advertised for the September 13, 2024, episode of SmackDown. However, he has seemingly been pulled from the episode, as the company recently removed the former Universal Champion from the promotional material of the Friday Night Show.

The Triple H-led creative team is possibly not over-utilizing Reigns' return to ensure Solo Sikoa's momentum isn't squashed. Sikoa got overshadowed when Roman returned at The Biggest Party of The Summer earlier this month. Having The Big Dog on every episode will hamper the ruthlessness of The Street Champion and his Bloodline. The Original Tribal Chief's absence will allow Solo to rebuild after the recent drubbing at SummerSlam.

In the meantime, the Stamford-based promotion can bring back Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, and even reunite The Usos ahead of the inevitable Bloodline Civil War.

Solo Sikoa reveals when he will acknowledge Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief again

As of now, Solo Sikoa is wearing the Ula Fala around his neck, which makes him The Tribal Chief. However, only Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu have acknowledged The Street Champion. The former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, refused to do so and was removed from The Bloodline.

Interestingly, Solo told Tama Tonga this past Friday that if Roman Reigns managed to take back the Ula Fala, then he would acknowledge The Big Dog as his Tribal Chief. However, Reigns failed in his pursuit later that night, thanks to a vicious attack from Jacob Fatu and Co.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out in the coming weeks.

