Roman Reigns to return & destroy Paul Heyman's ally; CM Punk-Gunther face-off? - 3 Finishes for Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be a massive show. It's not only the fallout edition of the red brand after Evolution 2 & Saturday Night's Main Event, but the show will also feature a major Gauntlet Match.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that CM Punk, Jey Uso, Penta, Bron Breakker, and LA Knight will lock horns in a Gauntlet Match. The winner of this showdown will face Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In this article, we will discuss three potential finishes to this huge match on Monday Night RAW.

#3. CM Punk might win the match and get confronted by Gunther

One of the potential finishes of this match could see CM Punk winning the match and facing the Ring General at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Before SNME, WWE had already planted seeds for a future showdown between them.

With Seth Rollins suffering from a real-life injury, this appears to be the perfect time to execute a Punk vs. Gunther match. The Best in the World already had a brief altercation with the champion a few weeks ago in the ring, and it won't be a surprise if he ends up winning this bout.

After the match, the champion might confront the Second City Saint to close the show.

#2. Roman Reigns might return to cost Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns's return is expected to take place soon, as we are officially on the road to SummerSlam 2025. In a surprising move, Roman Reigns might make his return during the Gauntlet Match. The Original Tribal Chief could launch an attack on Bron Breakker and cost him the opportunity.

The reason why this is likely to happen is that Breakker was the one who destroyed the OTC on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. After this attack, Bron joined forces with Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins.

Furthermore, the distraction from the OTC will allow another participant to capitalize and emerge as the victor. Here, the winner could be either Jey Uso or CM Punk.

#1. Breakker might shock the world by winning the match

Seth Rollins' real-life injury might bring some drastic changes to his faction. It's possible that if the Visionary gets ruled out for a long time, Breakker might get a massive push.

Considering this, there is a potential scenario where the Dog of WWE might win the Gauntlet Match and face Gunther at the forthcoming premium live event. Breakker might get assistance from Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match for WWE SummerSlam 2025. A showdown between Gunther and Bron Breakker will indeed be a major match for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

