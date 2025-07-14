Adam Pearce to announce MITB Match at SummerSlam; heartbreaking Seth Rollins news? 5 Things the WWE RAW GM can do on tonight’s show

WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event & Evolution 2 is set to take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. Tonight's edition of the red brand is already highly anticipated by the fans as the company has announced a massive Gauntlet Match for the show.

Also, during the Evolution 2025 post-show press conference, Triple H disclosed that the company will provide an update on Seth Rollins' injury on Monday Night RAW this week. Adam Pearce, the General Manager of RAW, is also expected to play a prominent role on the show.

In this article, we will discuss four things the RAW General Manager can do in tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Adam Pearce might announce Seth Rollins' injury on WWE RAW

As per reports, The Visionary was spotted backstage at WWE Evolution 2025, on crutches and a brace on his knee. This confirms that the injury to The Architect was not a work and could be severe. As a result of this unfortunate incident, Adam Pearce might announce Seth Rollins' injury status in tonight's show.

The RAW GM might address the medical condition of Rollins and write him off television by disclosing that due to his injury, the star would be unable to be part of programming for an unknown period.

#3. Pearce might announce a major title defense for Naomi

Naomi made an earth-shaking statement at Evolution by cashing in her MITB briefcase during the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley main-event showdown. The real-life Bloodline member pinned The Genius of the Sky to become Women's World Champion.

Meanwhile, as we approach SummerSlam 2025, it's possible that Pearce could make a major title defense official for The Glow. The authority figure might announce that Naomi will defend her Women's World Championship against SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

This year, SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time in history. The company will attempt its best to book a solid card. Hence, a Triple Threat match could be a fitting decision for the card of the forthcoming premium live event.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could be forced to defend his IC Title

A few weeks back, Dominik Mysterio disclosed that he was suffering from a rib injury. Due to this, he was unable to defend his Intercontinental Championship as planned. This move also helped him to get his match canceled against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025.

During tonight's episode of the Monday night show, Adam Pearce might reveal that Dirty Dom has been medically cleared. As a result, the RAW GM could force him to defend his championship every week on the red brand until SummerSlam 2025.

This will serve as compensation, seeing as how Dom Dom has not defended the title for over 30 days.

#1. A MITB ladder match might be made official for WWE SummerSlam 2025

If the injury to The Visionary takes too much time to recover, then WWE might take away the Money in the Bank briefcase from him. This could be similar to how a title is vacated if the champion suffers an injury. Consequently, Adam Pearce might announce a ladder match for SummerSlam 2025.

The winner of this match will become the new Mr. Money in the Bank 2025 and earn the right to cash in the contract anytime he wants for a title shot of his choosing.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

