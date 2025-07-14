Roman Reigns to return on RAW; replace 5-time WWE champion in Gauntlet match? Chances explored

Roman Reigns' WWE return was anticipated by fans to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event, but that never came to fruition. Now, all eyes are set on RAW after SNME, where the OTC might return to set up his feud for SummerSlam 2025.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion announced a massive match for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. The company has announced that a Gauntlet match will take place on the show, with the winner facing Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The match will incorporate: CM Punk, Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Penta, and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, Roman Reigns could make his return on RAW this week. Upon his comeback, he might replace 5-time WWE champion Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet match.

This scenario could unfold when Breakker gets attacked by a mysterious figure backstage. This could lead to Adam Pearce having no choice but to replace a Seth Rollins' faction member. Following this, at the very last moment, the Original Tribal Chief could enter the match in place of the former NXT Champion.

It's not necessary that WWE has to opt for the mysterious figure angle. Instead, they could simply show that Reigns destroyed Breakker before the match, rendering him incapacitated.

The Head of the Table replacing the 27-year-old star makes complete sense, as Bron was the one who annihilated the OTC on the RAW after WrestleMania. This move from the former undisputed champion will also serve as a revenge story for him against the Visionary's villainous faction.

In case you're not aware, Bron Breakker is already a five-time WWE champion. This includes a 2x NXT Title reign, 1x NXT Tag Team Title victory, and 2x IC Title reign.

Fans will have to wait to witness this epic Gauntlet match. It remains to be seen what surprise Triple H has planned for the fans.

Why WWE must pull off Roman Reigns' return on RAW after SNME

The road to SummerSlam 2025 has officially kicked off, as it will be the next PLE of the Stamford-based promotion. RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event must be the place where Roman Reigns needs to make his return.

One of the biggest reasons is due to the real-life injury of Seth Rollins. Earlier, it was speculated that Roman might clash with his former Shield member on the show. With a full-fledged heated story already in place, WWE didn't need much buildup for their match.

However, with the injury of Rollins, the company must bring back the OTC on RAW to establish a new feud for him, heading towards SummerSlam. Additionally, the return of the OG Bloodline leader will generate a major buzz for the Biggest Party of the Summer, which is crucial, especially as it will be a two-night event.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

