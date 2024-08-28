Roman Reigns to return with his new Enforcer to help top name, AJ Lee returns? 4 predictions for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is on the horizon. The event will be hosted by the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on August 31. The recent international Premium Live Events have been a huge success for the Stamford-based promotion, and Bash in Berlin could be no different.

The company has announced a stacked lineup for the spectacle. The event will see some of WWE's biggest names, such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, in action.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for the upcoming spectacle:

#4. Ludwig Kaiser helps Gunther retain his title

Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin. Truth be told, there's no way the company would have The Ring General drop his title in his first defense. Hence, the Imperium leader will likely defeat The Viper.

However, given a clean loss would undermine Orton, the creative team could have Gunther's closest ally, Ludwig Kaiser, interfere in the match. The German superstar could make his presence felt during the bout to help The Ring General prevail over The Apex Predator.

#3. AJ Lee returns at Bash in Berlin

CM Punk will lock horns with Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match this Saturday. However, this may turn into something more as The Second City Saint's wife, AJ Lee, could make her rumored return during the clash.

Notably, AJ retired from WWE in 2015. However, there have been murmurs of the wrestling veteran returning to the Stamford-based promotion ever since CM Punk got involved in a volatile and personal feud against Drew McIntyre.

While that is yet to happen, things may change at Bash in Berlin, as AJ Lee could make a return to help The Best in The World prevail over The Scottish Psychopath.

#2. The Judgment Day costs The Terror Twins a potential win

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. However, The Terror Twins could suffer a devastating loss due to The Judgment Day's interference.

Finn Balor, along with JD McDonagh and Carlito, could make their presence felt during the bout to cost the babyface duo a potential win. This potential angle could then lead to two huge matches—Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan—at Bad Blood.

#1. Roman Reigns returns with his new Enforcer, Zilla Fatu, to help Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. However, potential interference from The Bloodline during the match could be on the cards, given the heel faction has some unfinished business with The American Nightmare.

If so, Roman Reigns could return to help his former rival. However, the Original Tribal Chief may not return alone, as he could be accompanied by his new Enforcer, Zilla Fatu.

Son of late great Umaga, Zilla, paid tribute to Reigns on social media a while back. Hence, the former Universal Champion could recruit Zilla as his new Enforcer, before returning at Bash in Berlin.

