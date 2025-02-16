Roman Reigns to return with new Enforcer & Right Hand Man, new Bloodline debuts? 4 Ways the OTC could return to WWE 

Roman Reigns had a decent showing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, his plans of regaining the Undisputed WWE Title took a jolt as he failed to win the 30-man encounter.

Ad

Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk from the Royal Rumble. Following that, the OTC was brutalized by Seth Rollins. The OG Bloodline's leader has been on a hiatus since then. However, Roman has been rumored to return shortly to kick off his road to WrestleMania.

The following piece will explore four potential ways the OTC could return to the company:

#4. Roman Reigns could cost Seth Rollins a potential win

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins will lock horns with Finn Balor in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. However, The Visionary may lose the bout due to Roman Reigns' interference.

Given how things unfolded at Royal Rumble, the Original Tribal Chief has a score to settle with Rollins. Hence, he could return to exact revenge on The Architect during his encounter with Finn Balor.

Reigns could make his presence felt during the match to cost Rollins a potential win.

Ad

#3. The OTC could be in the Elimination Chamber match

Another potential direction could see Roman Reigns return to miraculously feature in the Elimination Chamber match. While five spots of the men's Elimination Chamber bout have already been taken, the last will be occupied by the winner of the Seth Rollins and Finn Balor encounter.

However, Roman could return and take out one of the participants of the match before replacing him in the bout. Given his issues with Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, it won't come as a surprise if the OTC attacks either of the three right before the EC match.

Ad

If that is indeed the case, The Wiseman Paul Heyman could pull some strings backstage to have Reigns replace the injured star.

#2. Roman Reigns could return with a new Bloodline to help Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa has targeted Cody Rhodes in the last couple of weeks. With The New Bloodline having his back, The Street Champion currently has the numbers advantage in his favor. However, that can change if Roman Reigns returns with a new faction.

Roman Reigns could return with Jimmy Uso and Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo, who has been rumored to debut shortly. The trio could help Cody Rhodes even the odds against The New Bloodline.

Ad

While Hikuleo could be the OTC's new Enforcer, Big Jim could be revealed as the new Right Hand Man of Reigns.

#1. The OTC could cost both CM Punk and Seth Rollins a potential win

While CM Punk has already qualified for the Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins will likely prevail over Finn Balor, unless an interference from Roman Reigns spoils his plans. With both Punk and Rollins in the Chamber, it won't come as a surprise if the OTC returns to even the odds against the duo on March 1.

Reigns could make his presence felt during the Elimination Chamber match to cost both The Visionary and The Best in the World a potential win. This potential angle could then set up the rumored WrestleMania Triple Threat match between the trio beautifully.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback