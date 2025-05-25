WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is in the history books now. The show saw John Cena earn a dominating win over R-Truth.

Elsewhere, Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Title while Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker prevailed over CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Although predictable for the most part, the spectacle managed to live upto the expectations of fans.

It will be of interest for the fans to see how things unfold in the company after last night.

The following piece will cover four bold predictions for WWE after Saturday Night's Main Event:

#4. Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa after Saturday Night's Main Event

Tensions have been brewing between The New Bloodline members, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, over the last few weeks. The duo's recent differences could lead to the heel faction's implosion in the coming days.

As fans must be aware, Jacob Fatu will feature in a qualifying match for men's Money in the Bank next week on SmackDown. However, this match could see Solo Sikoa inadvertently costing The Samoan Werewolf a potential win.

If that is indeed the case, an irate Jacob Fatu could turn on The Street Champion, leading to the Bloodline's implosion.

#3. Travis Scott could feature in a tag match at WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title last night at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match saw John Cena interfere to help the YouTuber.

However, Cody Rhodes returned to stop Cena in his tracks. The American Nightmare helped Jey even the odds against Logan and Cena, which resulted in The YEET Master's win.

Following that, Cody and Jey challenged The Maverick and The Cenation Leader to a tag match at MITB. However, rumor has it that the aforementioned tag match could turn into a six-man tag match.

The creative team could add Travis Scott, who is rumored to return to WWE shortly, to Cena's team, while Bad Bunny could join forces with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

#2. Sami Zayn could dethrone Jey Uso

Sami Zayn is one of the favorites to win this year's Money in the Bank briefcase. If that is indeed the case, the former Honorary Uce could successfully cash-in the contract on Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Title on the same night.

There has been murmurs of Sami turning heel over the last few weeks. The creative team teased the Honorary Uce betraying Jey Uso on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change at Money in the Bank. Sami Zayn could beat the odds to win the MITB briefcase before dethroning Jey Uso at the premium live event.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with 2 stars after Saturday Night's Main Event

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania. However, the OTC could return after Saturday Night's Main Event to resume his feud with The Visionary and Co.

As fans witnessed, Bronson Reed joined Seth's faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. The behemoth's addition has further strengthened Rollins' stable. Given that, Roman Reigns could return with his own faction to fight his former partner.

The Tribal Chief could return with Hikuleo, who has been reportedly signed to WWE, and Rikishi, who could be his new Enforcer and Wiseman, respectively. While Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, Rikishi is The Usos & Solo Sikoa's father.

