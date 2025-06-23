Roman Reigns to return and re-form The Shield, HUGE WWE reunion after 91 days? 5 ways Cody Rhodes vs Jey Uso could end on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to clash on Monday's episode of WWE RAW, possibly in the main event. The winner of the match will qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament final, facing Randy Orton at Night of Champions.

While there are only two finishes to this match that could realistically happen, more shenanigans are expected given the magnitude of the stars involved. Let's look at five ways RAW could end inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

#5. Cody Rhodes could attack Jey Uso out of frustration after the match

One possible finish to the match is Jey Uso getting the upset win over Cody Rhodes. With rumors of a potential heel turn, Rhodes could attack 'Main Event' Jey out of frustration and turn to the dark side like John Cena.

While it's less likely to happen given his popularity, fans are starting to wonder if it's time to make The American Nightmare heel for the first time since returning to WWE. He didn't speak on SmackDown last Friday and had a very frustrated look on his face.

#4. The Usos could reunite amid WWE rumors of a tag team push

Cory Hayes of BodySlam reported that WWE was interested in bringing back together The Usos as a full-time tag team. Jey and Jimmy Uso are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, so they could bring some life to RAW's tag division.

One way to do it is to have Jimmy Uso make the save to end RAW if Seth Rollins' Trifecta of Terror attacks his brother. Rollins isn't fond of The Yeet Master, while there's still an ounce of respect left between The Visionary and Cody Rhodes, who also owes a favor to Mr. MITB.

#3. Adam Pearce possibly making a huge change to KOTR final at Night of Champions

Outside of a win for Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso, the other potential finish is Seth Rollins and his group causing a no-contest finish that would eliminate both stars from the King of the Ring Tournament.

However, Adam Pearce could interfere and make things fair by putting Rhodes and Jey into the final, making it a Triple Threat match with Randy Orton. It has happened before in 2019, when Ricochet and Samoa Joe battled it out to a draw before getting inserted into a Triple Threat match with Baron Corbin in the semifinals.

#2. Roman Reigns could return and re-form The Shield to protect WWE from Seth Rollins' terror

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since getting attacked by Bron Breakker on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW. Reigns is expected to return at some point and possibly get his revenge on Seth Rollins' Trifecta of Terror.

If Rollins, Breakker, and Bronson Reed take out Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event, Reigns could return and battle the formidable group. He could re-create a new version of The Shield with Rhodes and Uso, explaining that he wants to protect the company from Rollins.

#1. Seth Rollins could stand tall after attacking match winner

The likely finish of the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be The American Nightmare pulling off the win. But before he can celebrate, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker might attack him and 'Main Event' Jey to send a message to anyone who dares challenge them.

Just like the past few weeks, it's possible that The Visionary's group stands tall again in the final shot of the show. However, they have also made some enemies along the way, so Penta, LA Knight, and AJ Styles make things interesting.

