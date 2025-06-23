The Rock to introduce his next Corporate Champion, John Cena to interfere? 5 Finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in the WWE King of the Ring

This week on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes is set to lock horns against Jey Uso in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn and secured himself a spot in the final at Night of Champions 2025.

The winner of Cody vs. Jey will face The Legend Killer in the final on June 28, 2025, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With less than 24 hours to go for this week's RAW, let's discuss five potential finishes for The American Nightmare vs. The YEET Master showdown.

#5. The Rock might interfere to cost Cody Rhodes

One of the potential endings could see an unexpected return of The Rock, who could interfere in this match and cost the former Undisputed WWE Champion. The distraction would to Jey emerging as the winner.

Additionally, WWE could set up Rhodes vs. The Final Boss dream match at SummerSlam 2025. While WWE has previously hinted at this match, it's yet to unfold.

#4. The American Nightmare might beat Jey Uso clean

Cody Rhodes is someone who has won against beasts like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the past. In fact, he ended the Original Tribal Chief's historic title reign. Considering this, it will not be a surprise if Rhodes manages to beat Jey Uso clean on the red brand.

The Samoan star would indeed give tough competition to Cody, but the former Undisputed WWE Champion might somehow manage to get over Uso to secure his spot and advance to the final of the tournament.

#3. The YEET Master might shock the WWE Universe

Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion and is on a road to redemption to get his title back. Gunther dethroned him, and if Jey manages to win the tournament, he will get a rematch against The Ring General at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, this would only be possible if Gunther can beat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. So, if WWE has plans to set a rematch between Jey and Gunther at SummerSlam, the former Royal Rumble winner may shock the world by defeating Cody Rhodes on the red brand.

#2. The Franchise Player may screw Cody Rhodes again

Cody Rhodes and John Cena's rivalry is still far from finished. The Cenation Leader turned heel and took the Undisputed WWE Title from Dusty's son. Rhodes is now attempting to get the gold back by winning the tournament and facing the 17-time world champion at SummerSlam.

Cena surely does not want to face Cody again due to the risk of losing his title. This is why the Last Real Champion may show up this Monday night to screw Rhodes on RAW, leading to a Jey Uso victory.

#1. The Rock’s next Corporate Champion, Drew McIntyre, costs Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre is currently absent from WWE. The Scottish Warrior was ruled out of WWE television due to real-life health issues he was suffering from. McIntyre has done some work in collaboration with The Rock sometime back, which raises the chance of the Scotsman being the next 'Corporate Champion' for The Final Boss.

So, if the Stamford-based promotion wants to introduce Drew as the next associate of The People's Champion, tonight's WWE RAW could be a great opportunity. McIntyre returns and costs Cody Rhodes the spot in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, setting up a match at SummerSlam where Drew defeats The American Nightmare and solidifies his role as The Rock's champion.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More