4 Swerves WWE could be planning for Jey Uso vs Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to square off in a high-stakes match tomorrow night on WWE RAW in Columbus, Ohio. The two stars will battle in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner going on to face Randy Orton at Night of Champions in the finals of the tourney.

The winner of the King of the Ring tournament will earn a major title shot at SummerSlam in August. WWE could have a swerve planned during the bout between Rhodes and Uso tomorrow night on RAW.

Listed below are four swerves that could happen during the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso tomorrow night.

#4. Cody Rhodes could turn heel on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are former Tag Team Champions and have developed a bond on WWE television. However, Rhodes may be determined to become a world champion once again and may make a shocking decision during tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare could decide to turn heel if he finds himself struggling to defeat Jey Uso in their King of the Ring semifinals match tomorrow night on the red brand. The 39-year-old might cheat to defeat Main Event Jey tomorrow night on RAW and head into the finals of the KOTR tournament at Night of Champions as a heel.

#3. The match could end in a draw

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be battling to see which star faces Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The Viper defeated Sami Zayn this past Friday night on SmackDown to advance to the finals at Night of Champions.

The Yeet Master and Rhodes could push each other to the limit tomorrow night on RAW, but the match might end without a winner. Adam Pearce would then be forced to announce that the finals of the King of the Ring tournament would be a Triple Threat match between Rhodes, Orton, and Uso at the premium live event on June 28.

#2. Randy Orton could attack Cody Rhodes

WWE teased a rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton several times last year. Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and held the title for a year before losing it to John Cena at The Show of Shows in April 2025.

Orton may secretly despise Rhodes and may be planning on preventing him from making it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. This would lead to a very interesting storyline between The Legend Killer and Rhodes in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

#1. Karrion Kross could cause chaos on WWE RAW

The popularity of Karrion Kross has dramatically increased following his rant at WrestleMania 41. Despite the increase in popularity, the former NXT Champion was not featured in the King of the Ring tournament.

Kross could show up during the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso tomorrow night on RAW and cause chaos. The 39-year-old might take out both stars and demand to be added to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may then book Kross in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions next weekend.

