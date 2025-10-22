Roman Reigns to return and replace Jey Uso in upcoming match after backstage assault? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since his massive loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, thanks to the spear from Jey Uso. This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured Adam Pearce announcing that Seth Rollins had to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship because he was injured.Further, a battle royal was then featured to determine CM Punk’s opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso ended up winning the battle royal and is now set to battle Punk for the title. However, the stars who wrote Rollins off TV, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, were not allowed to be a part of the battle royal.While both men were initially announced as participants in the high-stakes match, Adam Pearce pulled them out of the match after a backstage segment with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, which has left the world talking.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could unleash an attack on Jey Uso backstage to take him out of the picture in an attempt to make their way into the match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. A move like this could enhance their position as a heel and further solidify Bron Breakker’s spot at the top of the roster.However, Roman Reigns could make his return and take both men out, replacing Jey Uso in the match against CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. A potential story like this could turn the tables quite interestingly and bring everyone into the spotlight yet again. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.WWE veteran feels Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might team up againSince the massive assault from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins has undoubtedly turned face once again. While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been engaged in a feud of their own over the past few months, both men could keep their grudges aside to take down the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter revealed that he also felt the Shield was coming back together.&quot;Rollins landed poorly and injured his arm. So they had to come up with some sort of an angle to get him out of there. But either way, whether that's the case or not, I think they did this really well. And maybe we will see Seth Rollins wind up with Roman Reigns again as two members of The Shield. Maybe,&quot; Apter said.Fans will have to wait and see if WWE has any plans to bring the Hounds of Justice back.