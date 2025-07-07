Roman Reigns to return and save 40-year-old star from a massive attack on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania. He suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker and has not been seen on television since. With SummerSlam around the corner, WWE might bring back the OTC, perhaps on tonight's edition of RAW to kick off his feud for the grand spectacle.

Seth Rollins is set to face Penta in a one-on-one match on the show tonight. Rumors have been buzzing that Reigns might make his return during this bout. He could save the El Meido from Rollins and Co. The Visionary's faction is likely to be present ringside to interfere. They could unleash a merciless attack on the luchador, causing the match to end in a disqualification.

Seth Rollins and Co. might attempt to annihilate Penta to make a statement. In a stunning twist, Roman Reigns' theme song could echo in the arena. Fueled with the desire for revenge, the OTC could storm into the ring and take out the heel faction. He could single-handedly destroy Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, causing Rollins to flee from the ring.

SummerSlam is just four weeks away, and this could be the perfect time for Roman Reigns' return if WWE wants to feature him in a prominent storyline. Besides, fans have been clamoring to see the 40-year-old back on WWE TV for a long time. The creative team delaying it further could result in extreme backlash from fans, as they have already started to show frustration.

However, Roman Reigns' return is still just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for him upon his comeback to the company.

Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

WWE is set to host its biggest SummerSlam in history this year from the MetLife Stadium in New York. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the event, and hence, the company is expected to feature some high-profile bouts on the show. A potential clash between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could be in the plans.

Reigns and Rollins are two of the biggest stars in WWE today. While they have a rich history together, they have not wrestled in a singles match since the Royal Rumble 2022. Therefore, The Biggest Party of the Summer serves as the perfect stage for their next big showdown.

Besides, WWE desperately needs to generate buzz around its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. A historic clash between the former Shield members has the potential to close out the show. It could also help WWE to deliver an earth-shattering climax to build the story for the upcoming events, something that has been missing from the current WWE storytelling.

Additionally, Roman Reigns needs a top star as his opponent for SummerSlam 2025, and Seth Rollins is currently one of the hottest topics in all of wrestling. Therefore, the two superstars could be set for a huge clash at the biggest event of the summer.

