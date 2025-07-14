Roman Reigns to return and set up a dream match after his accidental mistake? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL was a huge show, and fans are still buzzing about it. The premium live event saw Gunther retain the World Heavyweight Championship and retire the Hall of Famer, Goldberg. A shocking moment of the night saw Seth Rollins sustaining a knee injury during his match against LA Knight. That said, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Triple H and his creative team have planned for tonight's edition of RAW.

WWE has announced that CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta will clash in a Gauntlet match tonight on the red brand. The winner of this bout will receive a title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. That said, Roman Reigns could make a shocking return and cost CM Punk the high-stakes contest.

The Second City Saint and The OTC seem to have unfinished business on the Stamford-based promotion. CM Punk had stolen Paul Heyman from Reigns a few weeks before WrestleMania 41, but both superstars suffered the same fate at The Show of Shows. The former Wiseman betrayed both veterans and aligned with Seth Rollins, enabling the latter to secure the victory that night.

Furthermore, Reigns was sidelined in the following episode of RAW. The Tribal Chief was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker, who aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Hayman. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has been rumored to return ahead of SummerSlam 2025. In a massive turn of things on tonight's show, Roman Reigns may return and interfere during the Gauntlet match, costing Punk in the end.

Interestingly, this could set up a dream match, as Triple H could have the duo square off at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Reigns made the accidental mistake of trusting CM Punk when Paul Heyman brought the latter back as the OG Bloodline's partner at Survivor Series: War Games last year.

He wasn't aware that Punk had a hidden agenda behind his help, and it eventually led to The OTC losing his Wiseman and suffering a high-profile defeat at WrestleMania 41. Roman can cost Punk the Gauntlet match as retribution for the latter's actions and to set up a dream clash at SummerSlam.

That said, the above scenario is only speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what happens tonight on RAW.

WWE to crown Roman Reigns as the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2025?

If the speculated return of Roman Reigns becomes a reality, Triple H and his creative team could have The OTC take out CM Punk before the Gauntlet match and possibly take his place in the high-stakes contest.

That said, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could then pull off a massive win tonight and earn the right to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion could also book Reigns to dethrone The Ring General at The Biggest Party of the Summer, placing The OTC back on top of the men's division.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is purely speculative. Only time will reveal what WWE has in store for the superstars.

About the author Bethel Benjamin



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

