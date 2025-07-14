Roman Reigns to return on WWE RAW and cost a top superstar the chance to face Gunther? Exploring the possibility

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL is in the books, and it was headlined by Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Title. It was also Da Man's retirement match. The Ring General successfully retained his championship, and now fans look forward to what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

A Gauntlet match has been scheduled for tonight on the red brand, which will feature Bron Breaker, LA Knight, Penta, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. The winner of this high-stakes contest will battle Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. However, in a shocking possibility, Roman Reigns could make his long-anticipated return on RAW and cost Breakker his shot at the World Title. Many fans have speculated about the OTC making his comeback at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Sadly, that didn't happen.

Roman Reigns is rumored to return ahead of SummerSlam, and following Seth Rollins' injury this past Saturday, Reigns could go after the former's stablemate, Bron Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion took out The Tribal Chief as he joined The Visionary and Paul Heyman's group.

In a shocking turn of events on this week's RAW, the OTC could return and get his retribution on the member of Seth Rollins' faction. He could interfere during the Gauntlet match and cost the 27-year-old.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is purely speculative as of writing. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens in the Gauntlet match tonight.

WWE to have Roman Reigns dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam?

In another scenario, if the speculated return of Roman Reigns to WWE happens tonight, the OTC could set up a backstage attack on Bron Breakker before the Gauntlet bout and take his place in the match.

Interestingly, this attack could be the management's plan to further the storyline feud between the juggernauts. Something Triple H and his creative team have done many times. Reigns could then pull off a massive win and face Gunther at The Biggest Stage of the Summer. Furthermore, WWE could then book The Tribal Chief to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has for fans.

