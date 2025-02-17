Roman Reigns to return on WWE RAW and help Judgment Day member for one massive reason? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has not returned to WWE TV since his loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins unleashed an attack on Reigns following the match and delivered a couple of stomps, which led to WWE announcing that the latter would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

However, Roman Reigns could make his return this week on RAW to help Finn Balor defeat Seth Rollins in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match is still open, and Rollins vs. Balor is set to determine the final participant.

While Seth Rollins is being speculated to win and qualify for the match, considering his run over the past few months, things could turn around to leave the world surprised. There are a number of possible ways in which the match could end, leaving the world talking.

However, the most surprising way would be Roman Reigns making his return to help Balor win the match with a potential distraction or interference. Further, after the match, the Undisputed Tribal Chief could unleash an assault on the former World Heavyweight Champion, delivering a response to his actions at the Royal Rumble.

This could eventually build a massive storyline between the two ahead of WrestleMania, which the WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for. WWE could further make a match between the bitter rivals official, possibly at WrestleMania 41, with their deep history boosting the excitement among fans.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins might be a triple-threat match at WrestleMania

The Undisputed Tribal Chief and the Visionary might not lock horns in a singles match at The Show of Shows. The man who eliminated them from the Men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk, might also get involved in their match at WrestleMania.

Rumors of CM Punk getting added to Reigns vs. Rollins to make it a triple-threat match have been making rounds on the internet lately. The Best in the World's addition could turn out to be a massive decision, boosting the excitement among fans for the match.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for all three men ahead of WrestleMania.

