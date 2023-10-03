Roman Reigns returning this weekend to attack WWE RAW star? Why The Tribal Chief may change his plans 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make his return on the SmackDown after Fastlane 2023. However, following recent developments on RAW, he may want to come back a week early.

The Tribal Chief definitely has some sway in WWE, so he could very easily make a surprise return later this week. Reigns could go directly after Jey Uso, who doesn't have many kind things to say about his elder cousin.

This week on RAW, Main Event Jey said that Rhea Ripley was the new Tribal Chief and even claimed she has bigger ba**s than Roman Reigns ever did. This is a direct shot that The Big Uce may not take kindly to.

Reigns could return at Fastlane and cost Jey Uso his and Cody Rhodes' match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, following The American Nightmare's announcement that the two of them are coming to SmackDown this Friday, things could change even further.

Jey will likely have confrontations with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. However, the biggest of all could come opposite Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen on WWE television since Main Event Jey superkicked him and 'quit' the company—another reason to go after the babyface Uso.

Roman Reigns' potential attack on Jey Uso can lead to a blockbuster match at WWE Survivor Series

If Uso does get attacked by Reigns this weekend, he may have no choice but to return to SmackDown. The Bloodline saga can open right up, with Jimmy Uso openly acting like The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa following his orders.

The animosity between the current and former members of The Bloodline could reach an all-time high in time for Survivor Series. Roman Reigns can then defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jimmy, Jey, and Solo in a fatal four-way match.

Where he goes from there is anybody's guess. Matches against Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and even CM Punk seem possible for Reigns.

