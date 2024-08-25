Roman Reigns to reunite with former Bloodline member outside WWE; What we know following major announcement 

Roman Reigns has been riding solo since his return at SummerSlam 2024. While fans expect Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman to join him sometime in the future, it seems that WWE is making Reigns walk the redemption arc by himself.

However, The Wiseman was seen with Reigns backstage in a now-deleted photo, but no announcement was made for their on-screen reunion, at least for WWE TV. It so happens that Bloomberg Live has made an interesting announcement on their Twitter handle that hints at The Original Tribal Chief and The Wiseman coming together in front of the camera again.

As per the announcement, Reigns and Heyman are going to New York and share what the future holds for them on September 5th, 2024.

"The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman are headed to New York. @WWE 's @WWERomanReigns and @HeymanHustle join #PowerPlayers to share the future for sports entertainment's most electrifying double act 9/5."

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was initially advertised for the September 13th, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, but has been removed from the promotional material since. Considering the duo are sharing details about their future in sports entertainment, fans can expect to know more about their WWE TV reunion and whether or not it's happening any time soon.

Paul Heyman shares interesting perspective about Roman Reigns' current situation

As mentioned, The Original Tribal Chief is riding solo. Hence, he has to always watch over his shoulder for Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline. Of course, much of this vulnerability can be eliminated if Reigns got the band back together.

During an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest, The Wiseman shared his thoughts about Reigns' current situation. He revealed that no one knows what The Usos or Paul Heyman's stance is or what their next move will be. On the other hand, Solo Sikoa may have other people waiting to join his Bloodline, and this puts Reigns in deep trouble.

"All you know is, Roman Reigns is back. He's back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo Sikoa, and Solo has so much back up right now that Roman is in deep, deep, deep trouble."

Paul Heyman was removed from The Bloodline after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

